Wed, 29 Jun 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
71
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
UK's Telegraph news block in Russia due to war coverage

MOSCOW, Russia: The UK newspaper, the Telegraph, has been blocked in Russia, following a request from the Russian prosecutor-general.The TASS ...

Airbus captain tries to land at Lahore runway closed two years ago

LAHORE, Pakistan - An Airbus 320 carrying 171 passengers narrowly avoided an accident at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Pakistan's second-largest ...

Biden vows to combat effects of Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to "do all in my power" to protect a woman's ...

Myanmar junta minister discusses nuclear cooperation with Russia

YANGON, Myanmar - According to military-run media, a junta delegation discussed nuclear technology collaboration with a Russian state-owned atomic energy ...

U.S. to provide Tk2.3 crore as emergency funding for northern Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing more than Tk2.3 crore in emergency funding ...

661 pound freshwater fish caught in Cambodia river

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: Cambodian villagers on the Mekong River have caught a stingray fish weighing 661 pounds, which is the ...

Business

Section
Investors pull plug on share markets in Asia, Nikkei 225 falls 245 points

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in Asia fell sharply on Wednesday following large falls on Wall Street blamed on ...

Expect Indian inflation over 6%, says Reserve Bank of India deputy

NEW DELHI, India: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Michael Patra says India's retail inflation is likely to breach ...

US airports saw 2.45 million air passengers on June 24

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite weather and staffing issues resulting in travel disruptions, last week the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened ...

Nasdaq slumps nearly 3 percent in U.S. stocks sell-off

NEW YORK, New York - Disappointing economic data put an end to Wall Street's recent rally Tuesday, with all indices ...

UK body to recommend 4 to 5% pay raise for healthcare workers

LONDON, England: According to a report in the UK's Guardian newspaper, a government advisory agency, the National Health Service Pay ...

Asian stock markets gain on Chinese government move

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose on Tuesday after China announced it would halve quarantine from 14 days ...

Movie Review

Dick Johnson is Dead