Wed, 29 Jun 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
74
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
UK's Telegraph news block in Russia due to war coverage

MOSCOW, Russia: The UK newspaper, the Telegraph, has been blocked in Russia, following a request from the Russian prosecutor-general.The TASS ...

Airbus captain tries to land at Lahore runway closed two years ago

LAHORE, Pakistan - An Airbus 320 carrying 171 passengers narrowly avoided an accident at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Pakistan's second-largest ...

Biden vows to combat effects of Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to "do all in my power" to protect a woman's ...

Myanmar junta minister discusses nuclear cooperation with Russia

YANGON, Myanmar - According to military-run media, a junta delegation discussed nuclear technology collaboration with a Russian state-owned atomic energy ...

U.S. to provide Tk2.3 crore as emergency funding for northern Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing more than Tk2.3 crore in emergency funding ...

661 pound freshwater fish caught in Cambodia river

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: Cambodian villagers on the Mekong River have caught a stingray fish weighing 661 pounds, which is the ...

Business

Section
Northrop, Raytheon to build missile to shoot down hypersonic weapons

WASHINGTON D.C.: Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman have won U.S. contracts to develop missiles to intercept hypersonic weapons.The decision means ...

Investors pull plug on share markets in Asia, Nikkei 225 falls 245 points

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in Asia fell sharply on Wednesday following large falls on Wall Street blamed on ...

Expect Indian inflation over 6%, says Reserve Bank of India deputy

NEW DELHI, India: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Michael Patra says India's retail inflation is likely to breach ...

US airports saw 2.45 million air passengers on June 24

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite weather and staffing issues resulting in travel disruptions, last week the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened ...

Nasdaq slumps nearly 3 percent in U.S. stocks sell-off

NEW YORK, New York - Disappointing economic data put an end to Wall Street's recent rally Tuesday, with all indices ...

UK body to recommend 4 to 5% pay raise for healthcare workers

LONDON, England: According to a report in the UK's Guardian newspaper, a government advisory agency, the National Health Service Pay ...

Movie Review

Dick Johnson is Dead