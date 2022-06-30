Thu, 30 Jun 2022

International

UK's Telegraph news block in Russia due to war coverage

MOSCOW, Russia: The UK newspaper, the Telegraph, has been blocked in Russia, following a request from the Russian prosecutor-general.The TASS ...

Airbus captain tries to land at Lahore runway closed two years ago

LAHORE, Pakistan - An Airbus 320 carrying 171 passengers narrowly avoided an accident at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Pakistan's second-largest ...

Biden vows to combat effects of Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday vowed to "do all in my power" to protect a woman's ...

Myanmar junta minister discusses nuclear cooperation with Russia

YANGON, Myanmar - According to military-run media, a junta delegation discussed nuclear technology collaboration with a Russian state-owned atomic energy ...

U.S. to provide Tk2.3 crore as emergency funding for northern Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing more than Tk2.3 crore in emergency funding ...

661 pound freshwater fish caught in Cambodia river

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: Cambodian villagers on the Mekong River have caught a stingray fish weighing 661 pounds, which is the ...

Business

Stocks in Asia in retreat, Australian All Ordinaries loses nearly 2 percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia traded sharply lower on Thursday, following on from major falls on Wall Street ...

Unable to staff airports, Germany to bring in foreign workers

BERLIN, Germany: A German Interior Ministry spokesperson has said that in a bid to relieve airports overwhelmed by staff shortages ...

France expects to reopen coal-fired power plant in Lorraine

PARIS, France: In a written statement made this week confirming a report from broadcaster RTL, France's energy ministry said the ...

U.S. stock markets struggle, dollar makes sudden jump higher

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street struggled to find its footing on Wednesday after Fed chief Jerome Powell vowed ...

US farms planting unplanned crops due to chemical shortages

WASHINGTON D.C.: Due to persistent shortages of agricultural chemicals that threaten yields, U.S. farmers have cut back on using common ...

Northrop, Raytheon to build missile to shoot down hypersonic weapons

WASHINGTON D.C.: Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman have won U.S. contracts to develop missiles to intercept hypersonic weapons.The decision means ...

