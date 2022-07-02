Sat, 02 Jul 2022

Arab states reaching energy targets with alternative solar, wind power

DUBAI, UAE: The Arab states have built significant amounts of solar and wind power installations, and are in line to ...

Brexit seen as driving force behind Scotland independence vote

LONDON, England: A second referendum on Scottish independence is set to be held in October 2023. The Scottish government, led ...

Tuvalu pulls out of UN ocean conference after China blocks Taiwan

LISBON, Portugal: Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe walked out of the opening cermonies of this week's United Nations Ocean Conference ...

14 ft. crocodile captured by man in Indonesia, returned to nature

SULAWESI, Indonesia: Using just a rope, an Indonesian man, supported by fellow villagers on the island of Sulawesi, captured a ...

Watford FC bans Qatar friendly due to fans' human rights concerns

WATFORD, UK: Watford F.C. has cancelled a friendly match against the Qatar national team due to the Gulf country's human ...

Istanbul Pride parades blocked by Turkey police

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkish police detained dozens of people after local authorities banned Istanbul's annual Pride parade from going ahead this ...

Business

Section
Shanghai Disney opens gates after city ends Covid lockdowns

SHANGHAI, China: Walt Disney Company reopened Shanghai Disneyland on 30th June, one month after the city lifted a two month ...

Asian stocks shunned by investors, Nikkei 225 loses 457 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia skidded lower Friday with all the major indices recording solid losses."Capitulation is the ...

Islamabad considers importing oil from Russia

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Given the country's ongoing economic crisis and acute fuel shortage, the Pakistan government is considering purchasing oil ...

High pressure fracking again being used by US oil companies

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Amidst the rise of "re-fracs" in the U.S. as part of the efforts to boost domestic oil production, ...

Stocks in Asia in retreat, Australian All Ordinaries loses nearly 2 percent

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia traded sharply lower on Thursday, following on from major falls on Wall Street ...

Unable to staff airports, Germany to bring in foreign workers

BERLIN, Germany: A German Interior Ministry spokesperson has said that in a bid to relieve airports overwhelmed by staff shortages ...

