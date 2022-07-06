Wed, 06 Jul 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
69
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Minimal disruptions as summer strikes continue at Paris airport

PARIS, France: Signaling further disruptions for summer travelers, workers at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport said they would go on strike ...

Angry Russia vows retaliation after Bulgaria expels diplomats

SOFIA, Bulgaria: Russian diplomats and their families departed Bulgaria over the weekend, amidst heightened tensions between the two eastern European ...

No end in sight as South Africa suffers thru power cuts

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa: More frequent power cuts in South Africa have affected households and businesses across the country, with state-owned ...

Rescuers find 3 alive, 27 missing after boat sinks off Hong Kong

HONG KONG: An engineering vessel with 30 people on board went missing 200 miles off Hong Kong after it snapped ...

As Covid cases rise in France, no return to mandatory restrictions

NICE, France -As some 1,000 Frenchmen are being hospitalized daily with Covid infections, French officials have "invited" or "recommended" the ...

In "geopolitical signal," UE, New Zealand sign free trade pact

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Negotiations on a free trade agreement between the European Union and New Zealand ended successfully this week, paving ...

Business

Section
Asian stocks in major slide, Nikkei 225 drops 316 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks across Asia lost ground on Wednesday, although the New Zealand market defied the regional trend ...

EasyJet boss quits due to flight cancellations

LONDON, England: After EasyJet canceled thousands of flights this summer to limit the disruption caused to passengers from both air ...

Chip shortage causes GM to store 95,000 incomplete cars

DETROIT, Michigan, global shortage of computer chips, vehicles, Detroit automaker, General Motors, GM's total salesDETROIT, Michigan: The global shortage of ...

Greenback soars as oil plunges below $100 a barrel, U.S. stocks mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks gyrated on Tuesday, with major indices tumbling more than two percent before regaining ...

India prohibits use of single-use plastic in bid to reduce litter

NEW DELHI, India: To combat worsening pollution, India, the world's second most populous country, has banned single-use plastic items, ranging ...

Airbnb announces worldwide ban on parties held in rentals

SAN FRANCISCO, California: In response to a string of shootings that have broken out at U.S. properties it lists, rental ...

Movie Review

The New York Ripper (Lo squartatore di New York) (4K UHD)
New York Ripper