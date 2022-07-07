Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
BERLIN, Germany: Karl Lauterbach, Germany's health minister, has said that he will encourage family doctors to issue more prescriptions for ...
PARIS, France: According to projections and interviews by the Associated Press in 11 countries, tourism officials have said they expect ...
TRENTO, Italy: Record warm temperatures caused a mountain glacier in the Italian Alps to collapse on July 3, killing at ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will assist Qatar with security during the 2022 World Cup, which begins ...
PARIS, France: Signaling further disruptions for summer travelers, workers at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport said they would go on strike ...
SOFIA, Bulgaria: Russian diplomats and their families departed Bulgaria over the weekend, amidst heightened tensions between the two eastern European ...
LONDON, England: Amidst surging energy prices and worker shortages, research released this week showed the number of pubs in England ...
BERLIN, Germany: Higher import figures saw Germany recording its first monthly trade deficit in May since 1991. Exports amounted to ...
NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. stock markets again edged in and out of positive territory on Wednesday, but ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium: A document released by the European Union this week revealed that the bloc and its development finance institutions ...
WARSAW, Poland: As Poland's main interest rate remains at its highest level since 2008, boosting the profits of Polish banks, ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks across Asia lost ground on Wednesday, although the New Zealand market defied the regional trend ...