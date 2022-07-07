Thu, 07 Jul 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
73
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Germany urging elderly to counter Covid with Paxlovid pill

BERLIN, Germany: Karl Lauterbach, Germany's health minister, has said that he will encourage family doctors to issue more prescriptions for ...

Summer travel returns worldwide, even with air problems, surging Covid

PARIS, France: According to projections and interviews by the Associated Press in 11 countries, tourism officials have said they expect ...

Six hikers dead when falling glacier strikes in Italian Alps

TRENTO, Italy: Record warm temperatures caused a mountain glacier in the Italian Alps to collapse on July 3, killing at ...

Qatar World Cup to receive US security assistance

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will assist Qatar with security during the 2022 World Cup, which begins ...

Minimal disruptions as summer strikes continue at Paris airport

PARIS, France: Signaling further disruptions for summer travelers, workers at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport said they would go on strike ...

Angry Russia vows retaliation after Bulgaria expels diplomats

SOFIA, Bulgaria: Russian diplomats and their families departed Bulgaria over the weekend, amidst heightened tensions between the two eastern European ...

Business

Section
UK sees pubs closing as soaring prices, inflation cuts into profits

LONDON, England: Amidst surging energy prices and worker shortages, research released this week showed the number of pubs in England ...

Inflation blamed as Germany sees first export deficit in 30 years

BERLIN, Germany: Higher import figures saw Germany recording its first monthly trade deficit in May since 1991. Exports amounted to ...

U.S. stock markets forge ahead, U.S. dollar steadies after heady gains

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. stock markets again edged in and out of positive territory on Wednesday, but ...

EU $1.3 billion seeks to wean country from oil economy

BRUSSELS, Belgium: A document released by the European Union this week revealed that the bloc and its development finance institutions ...

Poland tells banks to give savers higher interest or expect more taxes

WARSAW, Poland: As Poland's main interest rate remains at its highest level since 2008, boosting the profits of Polish banks, ...

Asian stocks in major slide, Nikkei 225 drops 316 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks across Asia lost ground on Wednesday, although the New Zealand market defied the regional trend ...

Movie Review

Fanny and Alexander
Fanny and Alexander [DVD]