Fri, 08 Jul 2022

News RELEASES

International

Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot while giving speech

TOKYO, Japan - An assassination attempt has been made on Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.Abe was shot in the ...

Climate change minister calls for comprehensive plans to avert destruction

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Sherry Rehman, Minister for Climate Change, said on Wednesday that at least 77 people have died as ...

As drought continues in north, Italy declares state of emergency

ROME, Italy: Italy has declared a state of emergency in the areas surrounding the Po river in the country's wealthy ...

Australia to ban Russian gold, send armored vehicles to Ukraine

KIYIV, Ukraine: While visiting Ukraine this week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia will ban Russian gold imports and provide ...

Germany urging elderly to counter Covid with Paxlovid pill

BERLIN, Germany: Karl Lauterbach, Germany's health minister, has said that he will encourage family doctors to issue more prescriptions for ...

Summer travel returns worldwide, even with air problems, surging Covid

PARIS, France: According to projections and interviews by the Associated Press in 11 countries, tourism officials have said they expect ...

Business

Japan's stock markets and currency recoil after Abe shooting

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia retreated on Friday, and the U.S. dollar surged, after the attempted assassination of ...

Airbus cancels contract for A350 aircraft with Qatar

PARIS, France: In a dispute with Qatar Airways over damage to the painted surface of long-haul A350 jets, European plane-maker ...

China-Indonesia agree on $3 billion China Silk Road investment

BEIJING, China: China's Silk Road Fund has signed an agreement to invest up to $2.99 billion in Indonesia's sovereign wealth ...

U.S. stock markets make sold gains, Nasdaq adds 259 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets roared ahead on Thursday with all the major indices gaining ground.The gains ...

China's Vivo offices in India raided over financial allegations

NEW DELHI, India: A senior government official and an industry executive told Reuters that India's financial crime-fighting agency, the Enforcement ...

UK sees pubs closing as soaring prices, inflation cuts into profits

LONDON, England: Amidst surging energy prices and worker shortages, research released this week showed the number of pubs in England ...

