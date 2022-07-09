Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
Former prime minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, has died after he was shot on Friday during a campaign event ...
VALLETTA, Malta: The man accused of detonating a car bomb in 2017 that killed a prominent Maltese journalist, Daphne Caruana ...
TOKYO, Japan - An assassination attempt has been made on Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.Abe was shot in the ...
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Sherry Rehman, Minister for Climate Change, said on Wednesday that at least 77 people have died as ...
ROME, Italy: Italy has declared a state of emergency in the areas surrounding the Po river in the country's wealthy ...
KIYIV, Ukraine: While visiting Ukraine this week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia will ban Russian gold imports and provide ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia retreated on Friday, and the U.S. dollar surged, after the attempted assassination of ...
PARIS, France: In a dispute with Qatar Airways over damage to the painted surface of long-haul A350 jets, European plane-maker ...
BEIJING, China: China's Silk Road Fund has signed an agreement to invest up to $2.99 billion in Indonesia's sovereign wealth ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets roared ahead on Thursday with all the major indices gaining ground.The gains ...
NEW DELHI, India: A senior government official and an industry executive told Reuters that India's financial crime-fighting agency, the Enforcement ...
LONDON, England: Amidst surging energy prices and worker shortages, research released this week showed the number of pubs in England ...