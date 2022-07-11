Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
World leaders expressed shock and sadness after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed Friday in western ...
MECCA, Saudi Arabia: Following Saudi Arabia's nod to allow 850,000 Muslims from abroad to make the annual hajj pilgrimage, some ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: The Taiwanese Air Force showcased its new locally designed and manufactured jet trainer, the AT-5 Brave Eagle, which ...
Former prime minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, has died after he was shot on Friday during a campaign event ...
VALLETTA, Malta: The man accused of detonating a car bomb in 2017 that killed a prominent Maltese journalist, Daphne Caruana ...
TOKYO, Japan - An assassination attempt has been made on Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.Abe was shot in the ...
NEW DELHI, India: India's newest budget airline, Akasa Air, backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has received final approval from the ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Democrats in Congress are seeking to authorize Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices for older and disabled ...
NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar - On Tuesday, the junta opened bidding on six hydropower projects across the country to expand the sector, ...
PAMPLONA, Spain: The traditional "Chupinazo" fireworks were ignited this week to begin the "Running of the Bulls" festival in Pamplona, ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were directionless on Friday with major turmoil in Japan where former Prime Minister ...
LONDON, England: Bogged down by a supply shortage of components caused by China's COVID-19 restrictions, British new car registrations fell ...