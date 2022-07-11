SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Sunday fired what appeared to be artillery shots, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The JCS said in a statement that it detected the trajectories, presumed to be the artillery shots fired from multiple rocket launchers, from about 6:21 p.m. to 6:37 p.m. local time. (South Korea-DPRK Artillery Shots, 1st LD Writethru)

- - - -

MANILA -- Press Secretary Rose Beatrix Cruz-Angeles has said that Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos is recovering from COVID-19.

Quoting Marcos' doctor, Angeles said the Philippine leader "is doing well and very much in stable condition," adding Marcos has no fever and still has a sense of taste and smell. (Philippines-COVID-19)

- - - -

BALI, Indonesia -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-hosted the Second Meeting of China-Indonesia High-level Dialogue Cooperation Mechanism here on Saturday with Indonesia's Coordinator for Cooperation with China and Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

Luhut said Indonesia-China relations bear strategic significance and global influence, and the two countries have conducted all-dimensional, wide-ranging and multi-tiered cooperation with a commitment to building a community with a shared future. (China-Indonesia-Relations)

- - - -

TOKYO -- Japan's ruling bloc of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito is set to secure a majority of seats contested in the House of Councilors election on Sunday, maintaining its majority in the upper chamber, Kyodo News exit polls showed.

The LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito are projected to snatch more than 63 of the 125 seats up for grabs. (Japan-Upper House Election, 1st LD)