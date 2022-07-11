Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
DOHA, Qatar: Reports from Doha indicate that during the Qatar World Cup 2022 no alcohol will be served inside the ...
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Amidst Sri Lanka's worst-ever economic crisis, protesters broke into the home of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's and his ...
WARSAW, Poland: Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused Russian and Belarusian of having broken into Polish government computer systems ...
ROME Italy: After 28 years on the run, one of Italy's most-wanted fugitives and one of the world's most powerful ...
World leaders expressed shock and sadness after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed Friday in western ...
MECCA, Saudi Arabia: Following Saudi Arabia's nod to allow 850,000 Muslims from abroad to make the annual hajj pilgrimage, some ...
NEW DELHI, India: India's newest budget airline, Akasa Air, backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has received final approval from the ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Democrats in Congress are seeking to authorize Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices for older and disabled ...
NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar - On Tuesday, the junta opened bidding on six hydropower projects across the country to expand the sector, ...
PAMPLONA, Spain: The traditional "Chupinazo" fireworks were ignited this week to begin the "Running of the Bulls" festival in Pamplona, ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were directionless on Friday with major turmoil in Japan where former Prime Minister ...
LONDON, England: Bogged down by a supply shortage of components caused by China's COVID-19 restrictions, British new car registrations fell ...