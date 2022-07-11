Mon, 11 Jul 2022

News RELEASES

International

Report: No alcohol to be allowed in stadiums during Qatar World Cup

DOHA, Qatar: Reports from Doha indicate that during the Qatar World Cup 2022 no alcohol will be served inside the ...

Economy in free fall, Sri Lankans overrun president's house

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Amidst Sri Lanka's worst-ever economic crisis, protesters broke into the home of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's and his ...

Poland blames Russia for hacking, forging government emails

WARSAW, Poland: Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused Russian and Belarusian of having broken into Polish government computer systems ...

Brazil extradites Italy's second most-wanted mobster

ROME Italy: After 28 years on the run, one of Italy's most-wanted fugitives and one of the world's most powerful ...

International community unites in tribute to assassinated Abe

World leaders expressed shock and sadness after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and killed Friday in western ...

1 million to make hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia

MECCA, Saudi Arabia: Following Saudi Arabia's nod to allow 850,000 Muslims from abroad to make the annual hajj pilgrimage, some ...

Business

Asian stock markets struggle as unrest in Sri Lanka escalates

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Political instability in the UK, Japan, and Sri Lanka rattled Asian markets on Monday with most ...

California's Yosemite closed due to wildfire threat to sequoia trees

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, California: Yosemite National Park in California has temporarily closed access to the largest forest of ancient giant ...

India's latest airways, budget carrier Akasa, gets OK to begin flights

NEW DELHI, India: India's newest budget airline, Akasa Air, backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has received final approval from the ...

Holding down US drug prices is target of Democrats in Congress

WASHINGTON D.C.: Democrats in Congress are seeking to authorize Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices for older and disabled ...

Myanmar Junta plans six hydropower plants in four regions

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar - On Tuesday, the junta opened bidding on six hydropower projects across the country to expand the sector, ...

1 million jam Pamplona, Spain for Running of the Bulls

PAMPLONA, Spain: The traditional "Chupinazo" fireworks were ignited this week to begin the "Running of the Bulls" festival in Pamplona, ...

