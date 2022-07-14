Thu, 14 Jul 2022

International

European Union fears imminent end of Russian gas deliveries

FRANKFURT, Germany: Russian gas was turned off this week during annual maintenance work on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the ...

UN report says India to be most populous country by 2023

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A United Nations report released this week said India will surpass China as the world's ...

China official charged with taking bribes worth $96 million

BEIJING, China: A former Chinese vice minister of public security has gone on trial, charged with accepting $96.3 million in ...

Excitement increases as NASA prepares first space telescope images

WASHINGTON D.C.: NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope, designed to peer ...

Court turns down suit to blame China for Covid

ST. LOUIS, Missouri: A federal judge threw out a lawsuit that sought to blame China for the COVID-19 pandemic, which ...

Funeral held in Tokyo for for Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

TOKYO, Japan - A private funeral was being held in Tokyo on Tuesday for slain Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.Abe was ...

Business

Wall Street sinks after latest CPI figure shows inflation raging

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued lower on Wednesday following the release of the latest Consumer Price Index ...

Blackouts could come to Texas as record heat continues

DALLAS, Texas: As scorching triple-digit temperatures hit much of the state this week, the Texas power grid operator, the Electric ...

US tells airlines to end charging fees for kids sitting with parents

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Transportation Department has warned airlines that it could issue regulations banning extra fees to allow young ...

Asian stocks creep higher, Nikkei 225 gains 142 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia crept higher on Wednesday, but gains were modest.Japan's Nikkei 225 did best, rising ...

Russia blocks website of German Die Welt news

MOSCOW, Russia: Russian regulating agency Roskomnadzor has said that it has restricted access in Russia to the website of Germany's ...

India sees 18% jump in fuel demand in June

NEW DELHI, India: India, the world's third greatest oil consumer, appeared to be heading back towards pre-pandemic levels of fuel ...

