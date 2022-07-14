Thu, 14 Jul 2022

International

Florida warns of infestation by giant Africa land snails

MIAMI, Florida: Florida officials announced this week that hundreds of giant African land snails have been spotted on the state's ...

European Union fears imminent end of Russian gas deliveries

FRANKFURT, Germany: Russian gas was turned off this week during annual maintenance work on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the ...

UN report says India to be most populous country by 2023

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A United Nations report released this week said India will surpass China as the world's ...

China official charged with taking bribes worth $96 million

BEIJING, China: A former Chinese vice minister of public security has gone on trial, charged with accepting $96.3 million in ...

Excitement increases as NASA prepares first space telescope images

WASHINGTON D.C.: NASA will soon present the first full-color images from its revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope, designed to peer ...

Court turns down suit to blame China for Covid

ST. LOUIS, Missouri: A federal judge threw out a lawsuit that sought to blame China for the COVID-19 pandemic, which ...

Business

Australian stocks advance as unemployment falls to 48 year low

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday following the release in the U.S. June CPI showing ...

To end chaos, London's Heathrow to accept only 100,000 travelers daily

LONDON, England: In an effort to end the travel chaos caused by surging travel demand and staff shortages, London's Heathrow ...

Chinese bank depositors' protest broken up by police

ZHENGZHOU, China: Chinese police faced a large crowd of angry bank depositors this weekend, in an incident that has drawn ...

Wall Street sinks after latest CPI figure shows inflation raging

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued lower on Wednesday following the release of the latest Consumer Price Index ...

Blackouts could come to Texas as record heat continues

DALLAS, Texas: As scorching triple-digit temperatures hit much of the state this week, the Texas power grid operator, the Electric ...

US tells airlines to end charging fees for kids sitting with parents

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Transportation Department has warned airlines that it could issue regulations banning extra fees to allow young ...

Movie Review

War and Peace (Vojna i mir)