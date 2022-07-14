© Provided by Xinhua

PYONGYANG, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday officially recognized the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday.

In a statement, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced the DPRK's decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and severed ties with the DPRK in response.