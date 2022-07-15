Fri, 15 Jul 2022

News RELEASES

International

Section
US researchers announce some success with pig organ transplants

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In the latest in a string of developments in the long quest to one day ...

Faroe Island to reduce dolphin kill for 2022 hunt

FAROE ISLANDS: After last year's slaughter of more than 1,400 dolphins in one day that led to international condemnation and ...

China protests against Japan after Taiwan VP attends memorial to Abe

BEIJING, China: China has formally protested the presence of Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's Vice President, at a memorial for assassinated former ...

Florida warns of infestation by giant Africa land snails

MIAMI, Florida: Florida officials announced this week that hundreds of giant African land snails have been spotted on the state's ...

European Union fears imminent end of Russian gas deliveries

FRANKFURT, Germany: Russian gas was turned off this week during annual maintenance work on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the ...

UN report says India to be most populous country by 2023

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A United Nations report released this week said India will surpass China as the world's ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks flat to lower, Nasdaq inches up four points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished flat to lower on Thursday as investors started to show signs of ...

With post-Covid travel surge, American Air expects pre-tax profits

FORT WORTH, Texas: American Airlines stock rose 10 percent this week, after it announced that it expected to post a ...

German union asks for 8% increase due to inflation

BERLIN, Germany: Germany's largest industrial union, IG Metall, has said it will seek an 8 percent wage increase, just above ...

Australian stocks advance as unemployment falls to 48 year low

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday following the release in the U.S. June CPI showing ...

To end chaos, London's Heathrow to accept only 100,000 travelers daily

LONDON, England: In an effort to end the travel chaos caused by surging travel demand and staff shortages, London's Heathrow ...

Chinese bank depositors' protest broken up by police

ZHENGZHOU, China: Chinese police faced a large crowd of angry bank depositors this weekend, in an incident that has drawn ...

Movie Review

The Incredible Shrinking Man
