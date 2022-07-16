Sat, 16 Jul 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
87
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Hungary, concerned about heat this winter, declares energy emergency

BUDAPEST, Hungary: The government of Hungary has declared an "energy emergency," due to supply disruptions and surging energy prices in ...

U.S. to China: We will defend ally Philippines in South China Sea

MANILA, Philippines: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called upon China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that ...

US researchers announce some success with pig organ transplants

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In the latest in a string of developments in the long quest to one day ...

Faroe Island to reduce dolphin kill for 2022 hunt

FAROE ISLANDS: After last year's slaughter of more than 1,400 dolphins in one day that led to international condemnation and ...

China protests against Japan after Taiwan VP attends memorial to Abe

BEIJING, China: China has formally protested the presence of Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's Vice President, at a memorial for assassinated former ...

Florida warns of infestation by giant Africa land snails

MIAMI, Florida: Florida officials announced this week that hundreds of giant African land snails have been spotted on the state's ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks rebound, Nasdaq surges 201 points

NEW YORK, New York - Hope the Fed will not be as aggressive with future rate hikes, following the release ...

As inflation hits 9.1% in June, price rises greatest in 40 years

\WASHINGTON D.C.: In June, U.S. inflation hit a new four-decade high of 9.1 percent, due to the rising prices for ...

Summer drought causes one-third of crops to be at risk, says Italy

ROME, Italy: One-third of Italy's agricultural production is at risk due to drought and poor water infrastructure, Italy's agriculture minister, ...

Chinese economic growth slows to lowest in 30 years, stocks dive

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in China and the Pacific decelerated on Friday, while in Japan and South Korea, the ...

Croatia to use Euro currency as EU eliminates final objections

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union (EU) has removed the final obstacles for Croatia to adopt the Euro currency, the first ...

Cyprus church sees 500-year-old icon returned from Europe

NICOSIA, Cyprus: A 500-year-old Orthodox icon of the Enthroned Christ, looted from a church in the breakaway north of ethnically ...

Movie Review

The Passion of Joan of Arc (La passion de Jeanne dArc)
Passion of Joan of Arc