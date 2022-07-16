Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
BUDAPEST, Hungary: The government of Hungary has declared an "energy emergency," due to supply disruptions and surging energy prices in ...
MANILA, Philippines: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called upon China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: In the latest in a string of developments in the long quest to one day ...
FAROE ISLANDS: After last year's slaughter of more than 1,400 dolphins in one day that led to international condemnation and ...
BEIJING, China: China has formally protested the presence of Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's Vice President, at a memorial for assassinated former ...
MIAMI, Florida: Florida officials announced this week that hundreds of giant African land snails have been spotted on the state's ...
NEW YORK, New York - Hope the Fed will not be as aggressive with future rate hikes, following the release ...
\WASHINGTON D.C.: In June, U.S. inflation hit a new four-decade high of 9.1 percent, due to the rising prices for ...
ROME, Italy: One-third of Italy's agricultural production is at risk due to drought and poor water infrastructure, Italy's agriculture minister, ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in China and the Pacific decelerated on Friday, while in Japan and South Korea, the ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union (EU) has removed the final obstacles for Croatia to adopt the Euro currency, the first ...
NICOSIA, Cyprus: A 500-year-old Orthodox icon of the Enthroned Christ, looted from a church in the breakaway north of ethnically ...