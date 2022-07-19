Tue, 19 Jul 2022

News

Meridian says Ukrainian plane crash not "related to Ukraine-Russia"

KAVALA, Greece - According to Serbian authorities and Meridian airline, a Ukrainian cargo plane carrying munitions from Serbia to Bangladesh ...

Japan to forgo setting ceiling on next year's defense spending

TOKYO, Japan: As it seeks to rapidly build its military, Japan will not set a ceiling on defense spending in ...

UK rescue services on alert as record breaking heat wave arrives

LONDON, England: After weather authorities issued their first-ever red warning for extreme heat this week, the UK government has held ...

Montana dust storm with 60 MPH winds causes 21-car collision, 6 dead

BILLINGS, Montana: Six people died in Montana on July 15 after a 21 car pile-up on Interstate 90 following a ...

Facing long prison term, Turk businessman extradited to U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: A Turkish businessman, Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, has been extradited from Austria to the United States to face money ...

Scotland museum discovers Van Gogh self-portrait behind painting

EDINBURGH, Scotland: The National Galleries of Scotland has announced that a previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been ...

U.S. stocks reverse early gains, Nasdaq Composite declines 92 points

NEW YORK, New York - A promising start to the week for U.S. investors was derailed by a sudden 2.1 ...

As imports from Venezuela slows, Cuba has serious diesel shortage

HAVANA, Cuba: Taxi driver Jhojan Rodrguez had been waiting at a gas station for nearly two weeks, and he is ...

Economists hopeful as US retail sales increase 1% in June

WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite higher gas and grocery prices and fears that the economy might be on the verge of a ...

Hong Kong stock markets lead Asian equities sharply higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks rallied across Asia on Wednesday following Friday's rally on Wall Street.Japan's markets, however, were closed ...

Taiwan arrests 14, accuses of stealing secrets for Chinese company

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Fourteen people connected with China's Luxshare Precision Industry Co have been arrested in Taiwan on charges of stealing ...

France's Macron: Prepare for end of Russian gas supplies

Paris, France: President Emmanuel Macron has warned the French people to prepare for the end of Russian natural gas supplies ...

