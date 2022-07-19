Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
KAVALA, Greece - According to Serbian authorities and Meridian airline, a Ukrainian cargo plane carrying munitions from Serbia to Bangladesh ...
TOKYO, Japan: As it seeks to rapidly build its military, Japan will not set a ceiling on defense spending in ...
LONDON, England: After weather authorities issued their first-ever red warning for extreme heat this week, the UK government has held ...
BILLINGS, Montana: Six people died in Montana on July 15 after a 21 car pile-up on Interstate 90 following a ...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: A Turkish businessman, Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, has been extradited from Austria to the United States to face money ...
EDINBURGH, Scotland: The National Galleries of Scotland has announced that a previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been ...
NEW YORK, New York - A promising start to the week for U.S. investors was derailed by a sudden 2.1 ...
HAVANA, Cuba: Taxi driver Jhojan Rodrguez had been waiting at a gas station for nearly two weeks, and he is ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Despite higher gas and grocery prices and fears that the economy might be on the verge of a ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks rallied across Asia on Wednesday following Friday's rally on Wall Street.Japan's markets, however, were closed ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: Fourteen people connected with China's Luxshare Precision Industry Co have been arrested in Taiwan on charges of stealing ...
Paris, France: President Emmanuel Macron has warned the French people to prepare for the end of Russian natural gas supplies ...