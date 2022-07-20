Wed, 20 Jul 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
75
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Concerned about Russia, Canada to spend $30 billion in Arctic

OTTAWA, Canada: Canada will spend over $30 billion to monitor Russian and Chinese military movements in the Arctic over the ...

Myanmar's resistance group STA kills judge and posts video online

YANGON, Myanmar - A judge was killed in Yangon's Mingalar Taung Nyunt Township by an urban guerrilla group accusing him ...

Anthrax found as cause of 107 dead cattle in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia: Croatian authorities have said that anthrax has been diagnosed in dozens of cattle found dead in a nature ...

Meridian says Ukrainian plane crash not "related to Ukraine-Russia"

KAVALA, Greece - According to Serbian authorities and Meridian airline, a Ukrainian cargo plane carrying munitions from Serbia to Bangladesh ...

Japan to forgo setting ceiling on next year's defense spending

TOKYO, Japan: As it seeks to rapidly build its military, Japan will not set a ceiling on defense spending in ...

UK rescue services on alert as record breaking heat wave arrives

LONDON, England: After weather authorities issued their first-ever red warning for extreme heat this week, the UK government has held ...

Business

Section
Nasdaq Composite surges more than 3 percent in major U.S. stocks rally

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks powered ahead on Tuesday, racking up solid gains for each of the main ...

Ireland's Aer Lingus cancels 17 flights as Heathrow limits arrivals

DUBLIN, Ireland: Aer Lingus was forced to cancel 17 flights to Europe this weekend, as British airports reduced the number ...

Indonesia temporarily ends palm oil export tax

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia's finance ministry said it has scrapped its export levy on all palm oil products until 31st August. ...

Stocks on Asian markets struggle, Japan's key index does best rising 173 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were somewhat directionless in Asia on Tuesday, although investors in Japan pushed the Nikkei 225 ...

Nepal government utterly failed to revive economy: Financial experts

KATHMANDU, Nepal - According to a notice published in the Nepal Gazette, the embargo on ten different types of goods ...

Macao continues COVID-19 lockdown beyond initial week

MACAO: As it aims to contain its most serious COVID-19 outbreak in over two years, Macao has extended its ongoing ...

Movie Review

Rumble Fish