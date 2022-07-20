Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
OTTAWA, Canada: Canada will spend over $30 billion to monitor Russian and Chinese military movements in the Arctic over the ...
YANGON, Myanmar - A judge was killed in Yangon's Mingalar Taung Nyunt Township by an urban guerrilla group accusing him ...
ZAGREB, Croatia: Croatian authorities have said that anthrax has been diagnosed in dozens of cattle found dead in a nature ...
KAVALA, Greece - According to Serbian authorities and Meridian airline, a Ukrainian cargo plane carrying munitions from Serbia to Bangladesh ...
TOKYO, Japan: As it seeks to rapidly build its military, Japan will not set a ceiling on defense spending in ...
LONDON, England: After weather authorities issued their first-ever red warning for extreme heat this week, the UK government has held ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks powered ahead on Tuesday, racking up solid gains for each of the main ...
DUBLIN, Ireland: Aer Lingus was forced to cancel 17 flights to Europe this weekend, as British airports reduced the number ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia's finance ministry said it has scrapped its export levy on all palm oil products until 31st August. ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were somewhat directionless in Asia on Tuesday, although investors in Japan pushed the Nikkei 225 ...
KATHMANDU, Nepal - According to a notice published in the Nepal Gazette, the embargo on ten different types of goods ...
MACAO: As it aims to contain its most serious COVID-19 outbreak in over two years, Macao has extended its ongoing ...