Fri, 22 Jul 2022

News RELEASES

International

London Luton Airport stopped flights after heat damages runway

LONDON, England: This week, flights from London's Luton Airport, one of the UK's largest airports, were suspended after heat caused ...

US support for Taiwan continues with sale of more military arms

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon said this week that the U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of military technical ...

India announces it has administered 2 billion Covid vaccinations

NEW DELHI, India: With booster shots being given to all adults amidst a four-month high in new daily Covid cases, ...

Who broke my nation, Afghanistan?

The last images that you might remember seeing of Kabul are likely to be those of thousands of desperate Afghans, ...

After Ukraine invasion, Latvia moves to bring back draft

RIGA, Latvia: Russia's neighbor Latvia wants to bring back the military draft, because it fears Russia could attack so quickly ...

Oppression of Uyghur to continue, says China's Xi

BEIJING, China: While visiting the Xinjiang region, where his government is widely accused of oppressing predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities, Chinese ...

Business

$1.2 billion fine could end the inquiry into China's Didi

BEIJING, China: Chinese authorities are set to fine ride-hailing firm Didi Global more than $1 billion, which could end a ...

Pentagon to OK agreement to purchase F-35 jet deal worth $30 billion

WASHINGTON D.C.: Reports this week said the U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin Corp are nearing an agreement for ...

Wall Street shrugs off first interest rate rise in Europe in 11 years

NEW YORK, New York - Uncertainty over the future direction of inflation and interest rates gave way, ahead of the ...

Europeans seek out alternates to Russian energy supplies

ROME, Italy: This week, the leaders of Italy, France and the European Union signed agreements with their counterparts in Algeria, ...

Banks say US does not see signs of coming recession

WASHINGTON D.C.: Leading U.S. banks have said they are not seeing major signs of a looming recession, but they admit ...

As cash runs short, China developers seek help in finishing projects

HONG KONG: The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has urged Chinese banks to increase loan support for real estate ...

