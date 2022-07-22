Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
LONDON, England: This week, flights from London's Luton Airport, one of the UK's largest airports, were suspended after heat caused ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon said this week that the U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of military technical ...
NEW DELHI, India: With booster shots being given to all adults amidst a four-month high in new daily Covid cases, ...
The last images that you might remember seeing of Kabul are likely to be those of thousands of desperate Afghans, ...
RIGA, Latvia: Russia's neighbor Latvia wants to bring back the military draft, because it fears Russia could attack so quickly ...
BEIJING, China: While visiting the Xinjiang region, where his government is widely accused of oppressing predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities, Chinese ...
BEIJING, China: Chinese authorities are set to fine ride-hailing firm Didi Global more than $1 billion, which could end a ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Reports this week said the U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin Corp are nearing an agreement for ...
NEW YORK, New York - Uncertainty over the future direction of inflation and interest rates gave way, ahead of the ...
ROME, Italy: This week, the leaders of Italy, France and the European Union signed agreements with their counterparts in Algeria, ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Leading U.S. banks have said they are not seeing major signs of a looming recession, but they admit ...
HONG KONG: The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has urged Chinese banks to increase loan support for real estate ...