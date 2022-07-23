Sat, 23 Jul 2022

International

China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. official visits Taiwan

BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...

Early morning raid on protesters in Colombo widely condemned

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - New Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesing who got the stamp of approval from the national parliament ...

Ireland objects to EU proposal to tax streaming services like Netflix

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland has sent a letter to the EU Commission urging caution in seeking to tax internet streaming services, ...

US confiscates $500,000 paid to North Korean hackers

WASHINGTON D.C.: Deputy Attorney-General Lisa Monaco has announced that the U.S. has seized some $500,000 in ransom paid by a ...

London Luton Airport stopped flights after heat damages runway

LONDON, England: This week, flights from London's Luton Airport, one of the UK's largest airports, were suspended after heat caused ...

US support for Taiwan continues with sale of more military arms

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon said this week that the U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of military technical ...

Business

U.S. markets end week on sour note, equities and dollar both decline

NEW YORK, New York - Earnings reports and economic news undermined U.S. stocks on Friday, sending all the major indices ...

California law eliminates independent trucking amidst labor shortage

OAKLAND, California: Truck drivers in California protested a new state law, known as AB5, which makes it more difficult for ...

Inflation blamed for largest pay drop in UK in 20 years

LONDON, England: As surging food and energy prices are eating up a growing proportion of their wages, workers in the ...

Asian stock markets wary at end of week, U.S. dollar makes comeback

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed but mostly flat on Friday.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 did best, ...

$1.2 billion fine could end the inquiry into China's Didi

BEIJING, China: Chinese authorities are set to fine ride-hailing firm Didi Global more than $1 billion, which could end a ...

Pentagon to OK agreement to purchase F-35 jet deal worth $30 billion

WASHINGTON D.C.: Reports this week said the U.S. Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin Corp are nearing an agreement for ...

Movie Review

Doctor Sleep