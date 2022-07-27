Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Israeli special forces storm Nablus, gun down two Palestinians

Provided by Xinhua RAMALLAH/GAZA, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinians on Sunday condemned the killing of two Palestinians during clashes ...

As threat from north grows, US, South Korea to restart joint training

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea and the United States will restart previously suspended training during their scheduled August joint military ...

Greece, Saudi to OK agreement on energy, telecom during Saudi Crown Prince's visit

ATHENS, Greece: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is visiting Greece this week to meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the ...

Tokyo reaches 30,000 new Covid cases in single day

TOKYO, Japan: 31,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tokyo on July 21, setting a new one-day record since the ...

US moving ahead with sales of arms to Netherlands, Australia, Kuwait

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon said this week that the U.S. State Department has approved arms and equipment sales worth more ...

SpaceX 32nd rocket launch in 2022 to build satellite internet network

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, California: SpaceX launched its 32nd rocket this week, breaking its previous one year record of 31 ...

American and United airlines show first profits since Covid lockdowns

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The strong demand for air travel, along with high fares, saw American and United airlines ...

Worldwide chip shortage easing, says manufacturers

SEOUL, South Korea: Executives from South Korea's Hyundai Motors, Swiss factory robot builder ABB and Swedish refrigerator manufacturer Electrolux have ...

Nikkei 225 drops 215 points as Asian investors retreat

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia fell on Monday, with investors fearing a recession is likely in most ...

Entering healthcare, Amazon purchases One Medical for $3.5 billion

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com has agreed to purchase U.S. primary care provider One Medical for $3.49 billion.As Amazon continues its expansion ...

For fifth month, US home sales fall due to rising interest rates

WASHINGTON D.C.: Amidst rapidly-rising interest rates and record-high selling prices, in June U.S. existing home sales fell for a fifth ...

Factory output in Japan falls to 10-month low in June

TOKYO, Japan: In June, Japan's manufacturing activity grew at the slowest pace in the past 10 months, a worrisome sign ...

The Damned (La caduta degli dei)
Damned