Thu, 28 Jul 2022

News RELEASES

Israeli special forces storm Nablus, gun down two Palestinians

Provided by Xinhua RAMALLAH/GAZA, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinians on Sunday condemned the killing of two Palestinians during clashes ...

As threat from north grows, US, South Korea to restart joint training

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea and the United States will restart previously suspended training during their scheduled August joint military ...

Greece, Saudi to OK agreement on energy, telecom during Saudi Crown Prince's visit

ATHENS, Greece: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is visiting Greece this week to meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the ...

Tokyo reaches 30,000 new Covid cases in single day

TOKYO, Japan: 31,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tokyo on July 21, setting a new one-day record since the ...

US moving ahead with sales of arms to Netherlands, Australia, Kuwait

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon said this week that the U.S. State Department has approved arms and equipment sales worth more ...

SpaceX 32nd rocket launch in 2022 to build satellite internet network

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, California: SpaceX launched its 32nd rocket this week, breaking its previous one year record of 31 ...

As demand drops, US gas price falls to $4.54 per gallon

CAMARILLO, California: As crude oil prices fall, the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past ...

Unlike the west, Russia reduces interest rate to 8%

MOSCOW, Russia: Diverging from its Western counterparts, the Russian central bank cut its key interest rate this week, one month ...

Stocks in Hong Kong crumble, elsewhere moves are limited

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Asia were mixed on Wednesday. The size of most moves was unremarkable, except for ...

T-Mobile to pay $350 million to settle data breach lawsuit

BELLEVUE, Washington: After it disclosed in August 2021 that personal data, including social security numbers and driver license details, had ...

China's first passenger aircraft looks to 2023 deliveries

BEIJING, China: Designed to challenge the dominance of Airbus and Boeing, China's homegrown C919 narrow-body jet is close to gaining ...

U.S. stocks in sharp retreat, Nasdaq Composite declines 220 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell hard on Tuesday after Europe had to begin rationing gas supplies following ...

