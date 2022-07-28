Thu, 28 Jul 2022

Fleeing nonstop Haitian violence, hundreds shelter in schools

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Hundreds of children and adults sheltered this weekend at a high school in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, to escape ...

US to hurry clearance of dead timber to save sequoias from wildfires

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California: The U.S. Forest Service has said that it is taking emergency action to save giant sequoia ...

Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfires throughout Greece

ATHENS, Greece: On the weekend, the fire service in Greece was battling four major fires across the country, as over ...

Major purchase as Poland buys jets, tanks and howitzers from S. Korea

WARSAW, Poland: Poland has announced that it will purchase 48 FA-50 fighter jets from South Korea, along with 180 K2 ...

U.S. stocks in sharp retreat, Nasdaq Composite declines 220 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell hard on Tuesday after Europe had to begin rationing gas supplies following ...

Israeli special forces storm Nablus, gun down two Palestinians

Provided by Xinhua RAMALLAH/GAZA, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinians on Sunday condemned the killing of two Palestinians during clashes ...

Business

Section
Citigroup officials confirm corporate revenues in India growing at 10%

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A top Citigroup executive said the company expects its annual growth in its corporate banking ...

U.S. stocks accelerate higher on Fed move, Nasdaq Composite adds 4%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks jumped Wednesday despite the Federal Reserve hiking official interest rates by three-quarters of ...

As demand drops, US gas price falls to $4.54 per gallon

CAMARILLO, California: As crude oil prices fall, the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past ...

Unlike the west, Russia reduces interest rate to 8%

MOSCOW, Russia: Diverging from its Western counterparts, the Russian central bank cut its key interest rate this week, one month ...

Stocks in Hong Kong crumble, elsewhere moves are limited

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares in Asia were mixed on Wednesday. The size of most moves was unremarkable, except for ...

T-Mobile to pay $350 million to settle data breach lawsuit

BELLEVUE, Washington: After it disclosed in August 2021 that personal data, including social security numbers and driver license details, had ...

