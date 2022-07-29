Fri, 29 Jul 2022

International

Fleeing nonstop Haitian violence, hundreds shelter in schools

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Hundreds of children and adults sheltered this weekend at a high school in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, to escape ...

US to hurry clearance of dead timber to save sequoias from wildfires

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California: The U.S. Forest Service has said that it is taking emergency action to save giant sequoia ...

Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfires throughout Greece

ATHENS, Greece: On the weekend, the fire service in Greece was battling four major fires across the country, as over ...

Major purchase as Poland buys jets, tanks and howitzers from S. Korea

WARSAW, Poland: Poland has announced that it will purchase 48 FA-50 fighter jets from South Korea, along with 180 K2 ...

U.S. stocks in sharp retreat, Nasdaq Composite declines 220 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell hard on Tuesday after Europe had to begin rationing gas supplies following ...

Israeli special forces storm Nablus, gun down two Palestinians

Provided by Xinhua RAMALLAH/GAZA, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinians on Sunday condemned the killing of two Palestinians during clashes ...

Asian markets divided, New Zealand's NZX jumps

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in China, particularly in Hong Kong, fell hard on Friday amidst a widening concern over ...

China to fund $44 billion aid for failing real estate sector

BEIJING, China: China will create a $44 billion real estate fund to assist property developers overcome their debts and restore ...

Singapore's Consumer price index rises to 4.4 percent

SINGAPORE: Official data released this week showed Singapore's key consumer price index rose at its fastest pace in more than ...

U.S. stocks continue higher, Nasdaq adds 130 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended gains on Thursday as economic data indicated a slowing of the economy ...

Managing water is UK priority after recent record heat

LONDON, England: Following a record heatwave, this week the UK government said the country is implementing the early stages of ...

Recovering from slowdown, Embraer delivers 32 jets in Q2

SAO PAULO, Brazil: Signaling an upturn after a slow first quarter, Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer SA said it delivered 32 ...

Rifkin's Festival