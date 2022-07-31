Sun, 31 Jul 2022

After eruption of Japan's Sakurajima volcano, residents evacuated

TOKYO, Japan: Japan has issued its highest alert and begun evacuations after a volcano erupted on a southern island.Sakurajima volcano, ...

Fleeing nonstop Haitian violence, hundreds shelter in schools

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Hundreds of children and adults sheltered this weekend at a high school in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, to escape ...

US to hurry clearance of dead timber to save sequoias from wildfires

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California: The U.S. Forest Service has said that it is taking emergency action to save giant sequoia ...

Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfires throughout Greece

ATHENS, Greece: On the weekend, the fire service in Greece was battling four major fires across the country, as over ...

Major purchase as Poland buys jets, tanks and howitzers from S. Korea

WARSAW, Poland: Poland has announced that it will purchase 48 FA-50 fighter jets from South Korea, along with 180 K2 ...

U.S. stocks in sharp retreat, Nasdaq Composite declines 220 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell hard on Tuesday after Europe had to begin rationing gas supplies following ...

In first increase in 14 years, McDonalds UK raises cheeseburgers 20%

LONDON, England: For the first time in 14 years, McDonalds will increase the price of its cheeseburgers by 20 percent ...

Nasdaq gains nearly two percent, Dow Jones jumps 315 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday despite a key inflation indicator hitting its highest level ...

Worldwide stats show US as top exporter of natural gas in 2022

HOUSTON, Texas: As the country increased gas exports to Europe amid the Ukraine crisis, the United States became the world's ...

Zimbabwe to accept gold coins as legal tender, seeks fewer US dollars

HARARE, Zimbabwe: To curb runaway inflation that has further eroded its unstable currency, Zimbabwe has adopted the use of gold ...

Asian markets divided, New Zealand's NZX jumps

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in China, particularly in Hong Kong, fell hard on Friday amidst a widening concern over ...

China to fund $44 billion aid for failing real estate sector

BEIJING, China: China will create a $44 billion real estate fund to assist property developers overcome their debts and restore ...

