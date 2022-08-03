Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
SEOUL, South Korea: Amidst increasing tensions with North Korea, South Korea has held live-fire drills with U.S. Army Apache attack ...
BEIJING, China: In one of the final missions needed to complete its permanent space station by the end of the ...
TOKYO, Japan: Japan has issued its highest alert and begun evacuations after a volcano erupted on a southern island.Sakurajima volcano, ...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Hundreds of children and adults sheltered this weekend at a high school in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, to escape ...
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California: The U.S. Forest Service has said that it is taking emergency action to save giant sequoia ...
ATHENS, Greece: On the weekend, the fire service in Greece was battling four major fires across the country, as over ...
LONDON, England: Workers at the UK's busiest container port, the Port of Felixstowe, have voted to strike in a dispute ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly lower on Tuesday.The exceptions were the Trans-Tasman duo, the Australian and ...
SACRAMENTO, California: To counter the large jump in the purchase price of insulin used by diabetics, California is moving forward ...
LONDON, England: Amidst a heatwave, rising inflation, and increasing energy bills, the UK is facing the worst downturn among developed ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets went on a roller coaster ride on Monday, with major indices giving ...
MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Mexico's Tourism Department has reported that international tourism has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, as 10.26 million visitors have ...