Wed, 03 Aug 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
70
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
After eruption of Japan's Sakurajima volcano, residents evacuated

TOKYO, Japan: Japan has issued its highest alert and begun evacuations after a volcano erupted on a southern island.Sakurajima volcano, ...

Fleeing nonstop Haitian violence, hundreds shelter in schools

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Hundreds of children and adults sheltered this weekend at a high school in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, to escape ...

US to hurry clearance of dead timber to save sequoias from wildfires

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California: The U.S. Forest Service has said that it is taking emergency action to save giant sequoia ...

Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfires throughout Greece

ATHENS, Greece: On the weekend, the fire service in Greece was battling four major fires across the country, as over ...

Major purchase as Poland buys jets, tanks and howitzers from S. Korea

WARSAW, Poland: Poland has announced that it will purchase 48 FA-50 fighter jets from South Korea, along with 180 K2 ...

U.S. stocks in sharp retreat, Nasdaq Composite declines 220 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell hard on Tuesday after Europe had to begin rationing gas supplies following ...

Business

Section
Asian stocks trade sideways, U.S. dollar also mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday as investors continued to struggle for direction.China's Shanghai Composite ...

Seeking higher wages, UK labor unions disrupt trains

LONDON, England: Demanding higher pay, some 5,000 train engineers across almost one-quarter of Britain's rail network went on a 24-hour ...

Chinese factory activity declines, weakens economy

BEIJING, China: A report released this week showed that the recovery of the Chinese manufacturing sector from COVID-19-related lockdowns faltered ...

U.S. stock markets tumble on Pelosi trip to Taiwan

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were largely unsettled Tuesday after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, ...

Apple, Amazon celebrate sales, in spite of rising product prices

CUPERTINO, California: In a sign that will reassure investors that they can weather a global economic slowdown, Amazon and Apple ...

Workers at UK largest container port vote to strike over pay

LONDON, England: Workers at the UK's busiest container port, the Port of Felixstowe, have voted to strike in a dispute ...

Movie Review

Game of Death