Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
TOKYO, Japan: Japan has issued its highest alert and begun evacuations after a volcano erupted on a southern island.Sakurajima volcano, ...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Hundreds of children and adults sheltered this weekend at a high school in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, to escape ...
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California: The U.S. Forest Service has said that it is taking emergency action to save giant sequoia ...
ATHENS, Greece: On the weekend, the fire service in Greece was battling four major fires across the country, as over ...
WARSAW, Poland: Poland has announced that it will purchase 48 FA-50 fighter jets from South Korea, along with 180 K2 ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell hard on Tuesday after Europe had to begin rationing gas supplies following ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday as investors continued to struggle for direction.China's Shanghai Composite ...
LONDON, England: Demanding higher pay, some 5,000 train engineers across almost one-quarter of Britain's rail network went on a 24-hour ...
BEIJING, China: A report released this week showed that the recovery of the Chinese manufacturing sector from COVID-19-related lockdowns faltered ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were largely unsettled Tuesday after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, ...
CUPERTINO, California: In a sign that will reassure investors that they can weather a global economic slowdown, Amazon and Apple ...
LONDON, England: Workers at the UK's busiest container port, the Port of Felixstowe, have voted to strike in a dispute ...