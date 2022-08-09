Tue, 09 Aug 2022

International

Critical of media, Solomon Islands weighs taking over broadcaster

SOLOMON ISLANDS: In a move that opponents said is aimed at controlling and censoring the media, the government of the ...

Accidental airbag explosion blamed for 20th US deaths

WASHINGTON D.C.: In July, a Florida man was killed by exploding Takata airbag inflators, possibly becoming the 20th death in ...

After series of assassinations, Israel says it has eliminated all IJ leaders

Israel has launched an unprovoked war against the Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad. The Israeli army assassinated a high-ranking commander ...

American drone that killed Al Zawahiri in Kabul possibly launched from Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan categorically denied on Thursday that a U.S. drone strike in Kabul that killed al-Qaeda chief Ayman ...

Indonesia workers strike when ticket price jumps to see Komodo dragons

EAST NUSA TENGGARA, Indonesia: Hundreds of Indonesian tourism workers went on strike this week to protest a sharp rise in ...

Treasure found in 350-year-old Spanish shipwreck off Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas: A team of explorers have announced that they have uncovered a treasure, including coins, gemstones and priceless jewels, ...

Business

Amazon pays $1.7 billion for vacuum maker iRobot

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Amazon announced this week that it had purchased robotic vacuum maker iRobot for approximately $1.7 ...

$9 billion wind farm to be built in Atlantic Ocean off Virginia

RICHMOND, Virginia: Dominion Energy Virginia has received state approval to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of ...

Asian stock markets rack up modest gains, losses

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday, but gains and losses were modest.There is concern the ...

Australia to close coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

CANBERRA, Australia: Australia's new government has announced plans to ban the development of a coal mine located near the Great ...

US considers rules for refunds to air passengers suffering delays

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Transportation Department said it could require airlines to offer passengers a refund if their flight schedules ...

US baseball teams to play for UK crowd in London in 2023

LONDON, England: In 2023, America's Major League Baseball is set to return to London for the first time since 2019, ...

