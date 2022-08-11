Thu, 11 Aug 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
74
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Citing safety of children, LA to move homeless away from schools

LOS ANGELES, California: During a meeting that was disrupted by protesters this week, the Los Angeles City Council voted to ...

Former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vazquez arrested on bribery charges

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department announced this week that former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vazquez has been arrested in ...

Canada sends 225 soldiers to help train Ukrainian forces

OTTAWA, Ontario: Military trainers from Canada will head to the United Kingdom to teach Ukrainians new techniques for fighting the ...

China tourism city of Sanya struck by Covid, 80,000 tourists stranded

SANYA, China: Following a Covid lockdown, some 80,000 tourists cannot leave the southern Chinese beach resort of Sanya. The restrictions ...

Australian singing sensation Olivia Newton-John has died

SANTA BARBARA, California - Australian singing sensation and actress Olivia Newtown-John has died at the age of 73."Dame Olivia Newton-John ...

Cars swept away during record floods in Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, California: Record rainfall on August 5 caused floods at Death Valley National Park that closed all ...

Business

Section
Calif. drinking water, irrigation harmed as saltwater enters rivers

LOS ANGELES, California: Since early May, Charlie Hamilton has not irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River, despite ...

Japanese company in Myanmar plans expansion despite workers' criticism

YANGON, Myanmar - Honeys Holdings, a Japanese clothing retailer that manufactures much of its product line in Myanmar, has decided ...

U.S. stocks surge, dollar crumbles on CPI data, Nasdaq Composite up 2.89%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday despite the latest reading that inflation in the United ...

Indian fighter jet draws interest, orders from nations worldwide

DELHI, India: India's defense ministry has said that the country has offered to sell 18 Tejas light single-engine jet combat ...

East Europe tourism takes dramatic downturn due to Ukraine war

WARSAW, Poland: Julie, who preferred not to give her full name, booked a group of trips to Warsaw last year, ...

Asian stocks in retreat, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng fare worst

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks traded lower in Asia on Wednesday. Technology stocks were the hardest hit, and the exchange ...

Movie Review

The Salesman (Forushande)