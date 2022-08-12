Fri, 12 Aug 2022

Croatian bus carrying Polish tourists crashes, 12 dead, 32 injured

ZAGREB, Croatia: Authorities have said that a weekend bus crash near Varazdin in Croatia killed 12 passengers and injured 32.The ...

US, India to hold military exercise near disputed Chinese border

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. will participate in a joint military exercise in mid-October with India, less than 62 miles from ...

South Korea sends orbiter to moon, seeks to join exclusive club

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea has launched a domestically manufactured lunar orbiter that took off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space ...

Russian missile scientist charged with passing secrets to China

MOSCOW, Russia: A leading Russian scientist in the field of hypersonic flight, Dr. Alexander Shiplyuk, has been arrested on suspicion ...

Citing safety of children, LA to move homeless away from schools

LOS ANGELES, California: During a meeting that was disrupted by protesters this week, the Los Angeles City Council voted to ...

Former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vazquez arrested on bribery charges

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department announced this week that former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vazquez has been arrested in ...

Stocks in Asia tread water, Japan's Nikkei 225 the only winner

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan surged on Friday as investors and traders returned to their desks after a ...

Officials hopeful as UK consumer confidence rises

LONDON, England: A survey conducted by YouGov and consultancy Cebr reported that UK consumer confidence slowly rose in July, after ...

Bengali FM accuses Swiss ambassador of lying about bank accounts info

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has stated that the Switzerland Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard's claims that ...

U.S. stocks fail to find direction, Nasdaq slips 75 points

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks closed mixed the world over Thursday as investors struggled to get a clear picture ...

Flight cancellations, delays continue to plague US airlines

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In another frustrating day for U.S. travelers, on the morning of August 9, 153 flights ...

Tesla agrees to pay $5 billion for Indonesian minerals

JAKARTA, Indonesia: A senior cabinet minister in Indonesia has told CNBC Indonesia that U.S. carmaker Tesla has signed contracts worth ...

The Cordillera of Dreams (La cordillre des songes)
Cordillera of Dreams