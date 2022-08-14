Sun, 14 Aug 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
82
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
US, India to hold military exercise near disputed Chinese border

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. will participate in a joint military exercise in mid-October with India, less than 62 miles from ...

South Korea sends orbiter to moon, seeks to join exclusive club

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea has launched a domestically manufactured lunar orbiter that took off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space ...

Russian missile scientist charged with passing secrets to China

MOSCOW, Russia: A leading Russian scientist in the field of hypersonic flight, Dr. Alexander Shiplyuk, has been arrested on suspicion ...

Citing safety of children, LA to move homeless away from schools

LOS ANGELES, California: During a meeting that was disrupted by protesters this week, the Los Angeles City Council voted to ...

Former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vazquez arrested on bribery charges

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department announced this week that former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vazquez has been arrested in ...

Canada sends 225 soldiers to help train Ukrainian forces

OTTAWA, Ontario: Military trainers from Canada will head to the United Kingdom to teach Ukrainians new techniques for fighting the ...

Business

Section
US gas prices below $4 per gallon after demand falls

WASHINGTON D.C.: Providing relief to drivers in the United States, the average retail gasoline price in the US fell below ...

Walmart looks to streaming entertainment for future revenues

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Walmart could sign a deal with Disney, Paramount, or Comcast, with the aim of breaking ...

Domino's pizza shuts down all stores across Italy

MILAN, Italy: Milano Today has reported that seven years after launching in the country, American pizza giant Domino's has now ...

U.S. stocks bound ahead, Nasdaq advances more than 2%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. investors again plowed into stocks on Friday, many convinced inflation has peaked."Markets certainly got ...

Toyota issues stop driving order for BZ4X electric SUV

TOKYO, Japan: Toyota has advised the owners of its BZ4X electric SUV to stop driving their vehicles and return them ...

U.S. to sue Google, claiming antitrust violations in ad sales

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S.Department of Justice is reportedly preparing to sue Google as soon as next month, claiming that the ...

Movie Review

The Cloverfield Paradox
Cloverfield Paradox