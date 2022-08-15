Mon, 15 Aug 2022

News RELEASES

International

Croatian bus carrying Polish tourists crashes, 12 dead, 32 injured

ZAGREB, Croatia: Authorities have said that a weekend bus crash near Varazdin in Croatia killed 12 passengers and injured 32.The ...

US, India to hold military exercise near disputed Chinese border

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. will participate in a joint military exercise in mid-October with India, less than 62 miles from ...

South Korea sends orbiter to moon, seeks to join exclusive club

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea has launched a domestically manufactured lunar orbiter that took off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space ...

Russian missile scientist charged with passing secrets to China

MOSCOW, Russia: A leading Russian scientist in the field of hypersonic flight, Dr. Alexander Shiplyuk, has been arrested on suspicion ...

Citing safety of children, LA to move homeless away from schools

LOS ANGELES, California: During a meeting that was disrupted by protesters this week, the Los Angeles City Council voted to ...

Former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vazquez arrested on bribery charges

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department announced this week that former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vazquez has been arrested in ...

Business

Nepal-China relationship elevated to a "strategic partnership"

BEIJING, China - Following a meeting of the two countries foreign ministers, China and Nepal agreed to build the Trans-Himalayan ...

Details released on plan to charge $23 to drive into New York City

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a study released on Wednesday projected a 15 to 20 percent reduction in the ...

Russian Central Bank reports economy down 4% in second quarter

MOSCOW, Russia: Financial information released by the Rosstat federal statistics service this week indicated that Russia's economy shrank 4 percent ...

Chinese aeroplanes remain grounded at Kathmandu airport

KATHMANDU, Nepal - While the Ministry of Finance has begun repaying interest on the loans for the planes, a batch ...

US gas prices below $4 per gallon after demand falls

WASHINGTON D.C.: Providing relief to drivers in the United States, the average retail gasoline price in the US fell below ...

Walmart looks to streaming entertainment for future revenues

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Walmart could sign a deal with Disney, Paramount, or Comcast, with the aim of breaking ...

