Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
64
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Would a new Cold War be in the best interest of the United States?

As China unleashed live-fire military exercises off the coast of Taiwan, simulating a real "reunification by force" operation in the ...

Myanmar deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to serve six additional years in prison

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar - According to a legal official, a court in Myanmar has sentenced former leader Aung San Suu Kyi ...

China, Nepal to build rail, communications network across Himalayas

BEIJING, China: Following a meeting between their foreign ministers, China and Nepal have agreed to build the Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity ...

Heatwave continues in China as temperatures exceed 40C

BEIJING, China: Several regions in China experienced temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, including the major southwestern city of Chongqing.The country's ...

California seeks $1.4 billion to keep nuclear plant open

SACRAMENTO, California: California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing to give a $1.4 billion government loan to extend the life of ...

With Covid cases increasing, India's New Delhi continues mask mandate

NEW DELHI, India: A government order released to reporters this week said New Delhi will continue to enforce a mask ...

Business

Section
Asian stocks rally across the board, Nikkei 225 surges 354 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets across the Asia Pacific region rallied on Wednesday.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 surged 353.86 ...

Poor crane, inexperienced operator among causes of tragic deaths by girder fall

DHAKA, Bangladesh A preliminary investigation into the tragic crane accident that killed five people in Uttara on Monday has found ...

Proposed Vietnam bullet train would run north-south 960 miles

HANOI, Vietnam: The Vietnamese government is considering building a high-speed railway, with a possible cost of up to $58.7 billion, ...

U.S. stocks have mixed day, Nasdaq Composite slides 26 points

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were decidedly mixed in the U.S. on Tuesday as investors struggled to make a ...

Billionaire Indian trader Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dead at 62

DELHI, India: Dubbed the country's Warren Buffett, India's best-known stock investor and self-made billionaire, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, died on August 14 ...

New money transfers spell end of credit card, says Brazil bank chief

SAO PAULO, Brazil: Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto has said that he believes credit cards will cease to ...

Movie Review

The Shape of Water
Shape of Water