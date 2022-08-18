SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired two cruise missiles toward the western waters, South Korea's defense ministry said Wednesday.

A defense ministry official, who declined to be identified, said over phone that the South Korean military detected two cruise missiles that were launched at daybreak by the DPRK toward the western waters from the western coastal area. (South Korea-DPRK Cruise Missile Launch)

- - - -

DHAKA -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that Bangladesh is not at risk of a Sri Lanka-like crisis.

Bangladesh's external position is "very different from several countries in the region," said Rahul Anand, division chief in the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, while briefing journalists on the current economic situation of Bangladesh during an online conference on Tuesday. (Bangladesh-Economy-Oil-IMF)

- - - -

KABUL -- A total of 1,100 needy Afghan families received food aid in the capital city of Kabul on Wednesday, said Mufti Habibullah, a senior official from the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs.

The Chinese government's humanitarian assistance is distributed to a total of 1,100 households, including internally displaced people, needy families and those who were affected by a natural disaster, particularly the latest heavy rainfalls and floods, Habibullah told Xinhua. (Afghanistan-China-Aid)

- - - -

TOKYO -- The COVID-19 pandemic saw the suicide rate in Japan spike between March 2020 and June 2022, with females in their 20s accounting for the largest increase, local media said Wednesday.

Citing a recent study conducted by a team of researchers including Taisuke Nakata, an associate professor at the University of Tokyo, Kyodo News said there were 8,000 more suicides in Japan during the pandemic period. (Japan-Suicide)

- - - -

MANILA -- Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos said on Wednesday that he is mulling extending the nationwide state of public health emergency until the end of this year as the country continues to grapple with COVID-19.

Marcos said lifting the state of emergency might deprive his country of aid or supplies that global agencies such as the World Health Organization give to the international medical community. (Philippines-COVID-19-Public Health Emergency)