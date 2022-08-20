DAMASCUS -- At least 20 people, including children, have been killed and over 50 others injured in a fresh round of fighting between Syria and the Turkish-backed militia in northern Syria, a war monitor said Friday.

A total of 14 civilians, including five children, were killed and 38 others injured in a Syrian shelling on al-Bab, a city controlled by Turkish-backed rebels in the northern province of Aleppo on Friday, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. (Russia-U.S.-Criticism)

SEOUL -- A senior official of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has slammed South Korea's proposal of economic assistance in exchange for denuclearization, the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday.

Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, released a press statement titled "Don't have an absurd dream" on Thursday, marking the DPRK's official response to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's Liberation Day speech. (DPRK-S. Korea-Assistance Plan)

ANKARA -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Türkiye and Russia have been in constant dialogue over the presence of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia in Syria.

On his flight back home from Ukraine, Erdogan told reporters that a possible Turkish military operation against YPG was an important topic of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Aug. 5, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. (Türkiye-Russia-Syria)

ISTANBUL -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday over bilateral relations, according to a statement by Türkiye's presidential office.

The statement emphasized mutual satisfaction from strengthening diplomatic ties by the latest re-appointment of ambassadors following a four-year diplomatic chill between the two countries. (Turkey-Israel-Phone Call)