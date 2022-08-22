Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
DHAKA, Bangladesh - Unauthorized level crossings have become a death trap in Feni district, where nine people have been killed ...
YANGON, Myanmar: A spokesperson for the military junta in Myanmar has announced that it plans to import Russian gasoline and ...
HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court this week lifted restrictions on reporting pre-trial proceedings of a landmark national security case ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. authorities said there has been a recent increase in weapons smuggling to Haiti and the Caribbean, pledging ...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: NASA's giant Space Launch System moon rocket has been rolled-out to its launchpad ahead of its debut ...
NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar - An army spokesperson said Myanmar plans to import Russian petrol and fuel oil to alleviate supply concerns ...
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - On Thursday, the second day of the 21st Session of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) between the ...
MUMBAI, India: After receiving the third plane in its fleet this week, India's Akasa Air said it would continue adding ...
TOKYO, Japan: Atsushi Katsuki, CEO of Japanese beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., has confirmed that the company is planning ...
MIAMI, Florida: Carnival Cruise Line said that after it eased its COVID-19 testing requirements for passengers this week, its bookings ...
FT. WORTH, Texas: American Airlines has become the second major U.S. airline to bet on ultra-fast passenger travel, after signing ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union's statistics office, Eurostat, confirmed that in July inflation in the Euro zone reached a new ...