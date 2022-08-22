Mon, 22 Aug 2022

International

Section
Dhaka: Former DGM of Bangladesh Bank crushed under train

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Unauthorized level crossings have become a death trap in Feni district, where nine people have been killed ...

Breaking western blockade, Myanmar to buy Russian oil

YANGON, Myanmar: A spokesperson for the military junta in Myanmar has announced that it plans to import Russian gasoline and ...

Hong Kong to end news reporting ban on security cases

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court this week lifted restrictions on reporting pre-trial proceedings of a landmark national security case ...

US working to cut off weapons smuggling to Haiti, Caribbean: official

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. authorities said there has been a recent increase in weapons smuggling to Haiti and the Caribbean, pledging ...

As America seeks return to moon, giant rocket to be launched in August

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: NASA's giant Space Launch System moon rocket has been rolled-out to its launchpad ahead of its debut ...

Myanmar considers joint oil exploration with Russia, China

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar - An army spokesperson said Myanmar plans to import Russian petrol and fuel oil to alleviate supply concerns ...

Business

Section
Pakistan, Iran sign MoUs in maritime, museum, information broadcasting

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - On Thursday, the second day of the 21st Session of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) between the ...

India's newest budget airline to add one aircraft every two weeks

MUMBAI, India: After receiving the third plane in its fleet this week, India's Akasa Air said it would continue adding ...

Famed Japanese beer to begin selling in North America

TOKYO, Japan: Atsushi Katsuki, CEO of Japanese beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., has confirmed that the company is planning ...

Carnival Cruise Line says bookings double after dropping Covid rules

MIAMI, Florida: Carnival Cruise Line said that after it eased its COVID-19 testing requirements for passengers this week, its bookings ...

American Airlines, like United, orders supersonic jets

FT. WORTH, Texas: American Airlines has become the second major U.S. airline to bet on ultra-fast passenger travel, after signing ...

Inflation reaches 8.9% for July in Euro zone countries

BRUSSELS, Belgium: The European Union's statistics office, Eurostat, confirmed that in July inflation in the Euro zone reached a new ...

