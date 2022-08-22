Mon, 22 Aug 2022

News RELEASES

International

China buying 1.68 million barrels per day of oil from Russia: report

BEIJING, China: July figures show that Russia was China's main oil supplier for the third month in a row. Chinese ...

2,215 people killed in Myanmar military's crackdown since coup: AAPP

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar - On her first visit to Myanmar since being appointed last year, the UN Special Envoy for Myanmar ...

Dhaka: Former DGM of Bangladesh Bank crushed under train

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Unauthorized level crossings have become a death trap in Feni district, where nine people have been killed ...

Breaking western blockade, Myanmar to buy Russian oil

YANGON, Myanmar: A spokesperson for the military junta in Myanmar has announced that it plans to import Russian gasoline and ...

Hong Kong to end news reporting ban on security cases

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court this week lifted restrictions on reporting pre-trial proceedings of a landmark national security case ...

US working to cut off weapons smuggling to Haiti, Caribbean: official

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. authorities said there has been a recent increase in weapons smuggling to Haiti and the Caribbean, pledging ...

Business

Stock markets in Asia divided, China's currency hits near two-year low

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday while the U.S. dollar continued to weaken.The Chinese yuan ...

Pakistan, Iran sign MoUs in maritime, museum, information broadcasting

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - On Thursday, the second day of the 21st Session of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) between the ...

India's newest budget airline to add one aircraft every two weeks

MUMBAI, India: After receiving the third plane in its fleet this week, India's Akasa Air said it would continue adding ...

Famed Japanese beer to begin selling in North America

TOKYO, Japan: Atsushi Katsuki, CEO of Japanese beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., has confirmed that the company is planning ...

Carnival Cruise Line says bookings double after dropping Covid rules

MIAMI, Florida: Carnival Cruise Line said that after it eased its COVID-19 testing requirements for passengers this week, its bookings ...

American Airlines, like United, orders supersonic jets

FT. WORTH, Texas: American Airlines has become the second major U.S. airline to bet on ultra-fast passenger travel, after signing ...

