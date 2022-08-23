Tue, 23 Aug 2022

International

China buying 1.68 million barrels per day of oil from Russia: report

BEIJING, China: July figures show that Russia was China's main oil supplier for the third month in a row. Chinese ...

2,215 people killed in Myanmar military's crackdown since coup: AAPP

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar - On her first visit to Myanmar since being appointed last year, the UN Special Envoy for Myanmar ...

Dhaka: Former DGM of Bangladesh Bank crushed under train

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Unauthorized level crossings have become a death trap in Feni district, where nine people have been killed ...

Breaking western blockade, Myanmar to buy Russian oil

YANGON, Myanmar: A spokesperson for the military junta in Myanmar has announced that it plans to import Russian gasoline and ...

Hong Kong to end news reporting ban on security cases

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court this week lifted restrictions on reporting pre-trial proceedings of a landmark national security case ...

US working to cut off weapons smuggling to Haiti, Caribbean: official

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. authorities said there has been a recent increase in weapons smuggling to Haiti and the Caribbean, pledging ...

Business

Korea's SK makes major investment in EV startup Atom Power

SEOUL, South Korea: Korea's SK said it had invested $100 million in Huntersville, North Carolina-based startup Atom Power, aimed at ...

After 37 fall ill, Wendy's removes lettuce from sandwiches

COLUMBUS, Ohio: After some customers at fast-food chain Wendy's fell ill after eating in the chains' Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania ...

Stock markets in Asia divided, China's currency hits near two-year low

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday while the U.S. dollar continued to weaken.The Chinese yuan ...

Pakistan, Iran sign MoUs in maritime, museum, information broadcasting

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - On Thursday, the second day of the 21st Session of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) between the ...

India's newest budget airline to add one aircraft every two weeks

MUMBAI, India: After receiving the third plane in its fleet this week, India's Akasa Air said it would continue adding ...

Famed Japanese beer to begin selling in North America

TOKYO, Japan: Atsushi Katsuki, CEO of Japanese beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., has confirmed that the company is planning ...

