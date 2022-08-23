Tue, 23 Aug 2022

News

International

Amidst drought, China to seed clouds to encourage rainfall

CHONGQING, China: China has announced that it will seed clouds in an attempt to generate rainfall to protect its grain ...

Ford fined $1.7 billion for fatal pick-up crash

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia: Ford Motor Co. was found to have known about a defect that killed a husband and wife in ...

China buying 1.68 million barrels per day of oil from Russia: report

BEIJING, China: July figures show that Russia was China's main oil supplier for the third month in a row. Chinese ...

2,215 people killed in Myanmar military's crackdown since coup: AAPP

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar - On her first visit to Myanmar since being appointed last year, the UN Special Envoy for Myanmar ...

Dhaka: Former DGM of Bangladesh Bank crushed under train

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Unauthorized level crossings have become a death trap in Feni district, where nine people have been killed ...

Breaking western blockade, Myanmar to buy Russian oil

YANGON, Myanmar: A spokesperson for the military junta in Myanmar has announced that it plans to import Russian gasoline and ...

Business

UK proposes 100 million pounds to ease way for self-driving vehicles

LONDON, England: The UK has announced plans for new laws and funding of 100 million pounds for the widespread rollout ...

Wizz Air Russia-UAE flights to remain canceled

ABU DHABI, UAE: After mounting criticism, Wizz Air has suspended its plans to reinstate flights from Moscow to Abu Dhabi ...

U.S. dollar flies high as stocks bite the dust, Nasdaq Composite drops 2.55%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks nosedived on Monday as fears of more aggressive Fed tightening to combat inflation ...

Korea's SK makes major investment in EV startup Atom Power

SEOUL, South Korea: Korea's SK said it had invested $100 million in Huntersville, North Carolina-based startup Atom Power, aimed at ...

After 37 fall ill, Wendy's removes lettuce from sandwiches

COLUMBUS, Ohio: After some customers at fast-food chain Wendy's fell ill after eating in the chains' Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania ...

Stock markets in Asia divided, China's currency hits near two-year low

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday while the U.S. dollar continued to weaken.The Chinese yuan ...

