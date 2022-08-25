Thu, 25 Aug 2022

International

Russia orders TikTok, Telegram, Zoom to post fake news labels on news

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's state communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, has said it would require the search engines of five foreign IT companies ...

US governor of Indiana joins list of officials visiting Indiana

TAIPEI, Taiwan: In defiance of China, the governor of Indiana became the latest US official to visit Taiwan, when he ...

International Atomic Energy Agency seriously concerned about Ukraine nuclear site

In an interview on CNN's Connect the World with Becky Anderson, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi ...

Spain battling another major wildfire; Portugal on alert

MADRID, Spain: Spain is using 35 aircraft in the eastern province of Valencia to fight what is described as the ...

Amidst drought, China to seed clouds to encourage rainfall

CHONGQING, China: China has announced that it will seed clouds in an attempt to generate rainfall to protect its grain ...

Ford fined $1.7 billion for fatal pick-up crash

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia: Ford Motor Co. was found to have known about a defect that killed a husband and wife in ...

Business

Toyota announces major push to sell hybrids in India

BIDADI, India: Toyota is working on a new strategy for India, aimed at encouraging more first-time buyers to purchase hybrid ...

Chinese buy 5-year high of Russian coal in July

BEIJING, China: Amidst Western sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine, China's coal purchases from Russia hit a five-year ...

China's Shanghai Composite loses nearly 2% as Asian shares dither

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday with investors keeping the Federal Reserve and its chairman ...

Nepal signs agreement with UK to provide foreign workers

LONDON, England: Under its first labor agreement with Nepal, the UK will recruit health professionals from the Himalayan country, British ...

China shows media new maglev 620 km per hour bullet train

BEIJING, China: China has unveiled a prototype for a new high-speed Maglev train, capable ofreaching speeds of 620 kilometers (385 ...

U.S. stocks flat to lower in dull day's trading

NEW YORK, New York - Weak economic data and skittishness about the Fed's next moves kept investors on edge on ...

