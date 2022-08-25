Thu, 25 Aug 2022

International

Myanmar says former leader Suu Kyi could serve jail time at home

YANGON, Myanmar: Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, has said that after the verdicts in the court cases against deposed ...

Floods, landslides see thousands evacuated in India, 50 dead

HIMACHAL PRADESH, India: Indian officials said that over the past three days, floods andlandslides triggered by monsoon rains killed at ...

Russia orders TikTok, Telegram, Zoom to post fake news labels on news

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia's state communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, has said it would require the search engines of five foreign IT companies ...

US governor of Indiana joins list of officials visiting Indiana

TAIPEI, Taiwan: In defiance of China, the governor of Indiana became the latest US official to visit Taiwan, when he ...

International Atomic Energy Agency seriously concerned about Ukraine nuclear site

In an interview on CNN's Connect the World with Becky Anderson, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi ...

Spain battling another major wildfire; Portugal on alert

MADRID, Spain: Spain is using 35 aircraft in the eastern province of Valencia to fight what is described as the ...

Business

Stocks in Asia gain ground, Hang Seng soars 700 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia forged ahead on Thursday, particularly in Hong Kong, where the main index, the ...

After earlier shutdown, grain exports from Ukraine slowly rising

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian agricultural exports could rise to some 4 million tons in August, from 3 million tons in July, ...

Strike possible among trial lawyers in England, Wales

LONDON, England: The Criminal Bar Association has announced that lawyers conducting criminal trials in England and Wales have voted to ...

U.S. stocks move ahead moderately, U.S. dollar consolidates gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks ended in positive territory on Wednesday, although gains were moderate."The market is biding ...

Toyota announces major push to sell hybrids in India

BIDADI, India: Toyota is working on a new strategy for India, aimed at encouraging more first-time buyers to purchase hybrid ...

Chinese buy 5-year high of Russian coal in July

BEIJING, China: Amidst Western sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine, China's coal purchases from Russia hit a five-year ...

Movie Review

