Fri, 26 Aug 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
68
Fog in Statesville

International

Section
Woman gets 34 years in prison for criticizing Saudi government

JEDDAH, Saudi: Saudi women's rights campaigner Salma Al Shehab has been sentenced to 34 years in prison this week for ...

Fifth body found at receding Lake Mead, Nevada outside Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: National Park Service officials have said that a fifth set of human remains were found in Lake ...

Death toll at 35 in Turkey after vehicle strikes rescuers

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkish authorities are investigating two vehicle crashes in southern Turkey, which killed at least 35 people, including first ...

Seeking youth vote, Democratic Party offers 'dowry' for young Italians

ROME, Italy: Prior to next month's election, Italy's center-left Democratic Party have offered young people turning 18 years old a ...

Myanmar says former leader Suu Kyi could serve jail time at home

YANGON, Myanmar: Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, has said that after the verdicts in the court cases against deposed ...

Floods, landslides see thousands evacuated in India, 50 dead

HIMACHAL PRADESH, India: Indian officials said that over the past three days, floods andlandslides triggered by monsoon rains killed at ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia have mixed day Friday as traders fret about Fed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's ...

As all Covid restrictions end, London's Gatwick announces profits

LONDON, England: As the British have again begun traveling to overseas holiday destinations, Gatwick Airport, the UK's second largest airport, ...

U.S. new home sales in July reach six year low

WASHINGTON D.C.: As high mortgage rates and house prices further reduced affordability, sales of new U.S. single-family homes dropped to ...

U.S. stocks stage sharp recovery, Nasdaq Composite adds 208 points

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks led a rebound on Wall Street Thursday as bond yields softened."We're in a ...

Nepal's envoy visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, signs MoU

KATHMANDU, Nepal - On Monday, Ambassadors of Nepal Tapas Adhikari, Azerbaijan's Khazar Farhadov, and Turkmenistan's Atadjan Movlamov paid a visit ...

Ford to cut 3,000 jobs as it restructures towards electric

DETROIT, MICHIGAN: As part of its restructuring aimed at competing with rival Tesla in developing software-driven electric vehicles, Ford said ...

Movie Review

Songs My Brothers Taught Me