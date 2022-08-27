Sat, 27 Aug 2022

Israel to keep up pressure on Iran, regardless of new JCPOA

Israel has vowed it will keep up pressure on Iran regardless of whether it strikes a deal with the P+1 ...

Single day record for illegal crossings to UK set this week

LONDON, England: Despite the government's plans to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda, the UK recorded the highest number of migrants ...

Czechs send money to Ukraine as memory of 1968 Russian invasion

PRAGUE, Czech Republic: Czech citizens have been sending exactly 1,968 Czech crowns ($80) to help defend Ukraine against Russia's invasion, ...

Woman gets 34 years in prison for criticizing Saudi government

JEDDAH, Saudi: Saudi women's rights campaigner Salma Al Shehab has been sentenced to 34 years in prison this week for ...

Fifth body found at receding Lake Mead, Nevada outside Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada: National Park Service officials have said that a fifth set of human remains were found in Lake ...

Death toll at 35 in Turkey after vehicle strikes rescuers

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkish authorities are investigating two vehicle crashes in southern Turkey, which killed at least 35 people, including first ...

U.S. stock markets hit the wall, Nasdaq drops nearly four percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks dived on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signalled higher interest ...

Former Apple engineer pleads guilty to stealing trade secrets

LOS ANGELES, California: Former Apple engineer Xiaolang Zhang pleaded guilty to stealing trade secrets for downloading the plan for a ...

Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz to purchase battery minerals from Canada

OTTAWA, Canada: German carmakers Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz have signed a memorandum of understanding with Canada aimed at securing access to ...

Stocks in Asia have mixed day Friday as traders fret about Fed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's ...

As all Covid restrictions end, London's Gatwick announces profits

LONDON, England: As the British have again begun traveling to overseas holiday destinations, Gatwick Airport, the UK's second largest airport, ...

U.S. new home sales in July reach six year low

WASHINGTON D.C.: As high mortgage rates and house prices further reduced affordability, sales of new U.S. single-family homes dropped to ...

