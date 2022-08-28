S. Korea, US to conduct first military exercises since Covid

Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
SEOUL, South Korea: As the allies seek to improve their military readiness due to North Korea's ongoing weapons tests, officials ...
TOKYO, Japan: Japan, which has some of the most stringent pandemic border measures among major economies, said it might lift ...
Israel has vowed it will keep up pressure on Iran regardless of whether it strikes a deal with the P+1 ...
LONDON, England: Despite the government's plans to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda, the UK recorded the highest number of migrants ...
PRAGUE, Czech Republic: Czech citizens have been sending exactly 1,968 Czech crowns ($80) to help defend Ukraine against Russia's invasion, ...
JEDDAH, Saudi: Saudi women's rights campaigner Salma Al Shehab has been sentenced to 34 years in prison this week for ...
TOKYO, Japan: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said this week that the country will develop next-generation nuclear reactors and restart ...
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: In an effort to preserve the central bank's dwindling foreign currency reserves, Argentina's government will soon carry ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks dived on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signalled higher interest ...
LOS ANGELES, California: Former Apple engineer Xiaolang Zhang pleaded guilty to stealing trade secrets for downloading the plan for a ...
OTTAWA, Canada: German carmakers Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz have signed a memorandum of understanding with Canada aimed at securing access to ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's ...