S. Korea, US to conduct first military exercises since Covid

SEOUL, South Korea: As the allies seek to improve their military readiness due to North Korea's ongoing weapons tests, officials said South Korea and the U.S. will begin their largest joint military drills in years, with a focus on joint training among the two armies.



Coming after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol vowed to "normalize" the combined exercises and offer deterrence against the North, the annual summertime exercises, scheduled on 1st September, will be renamed "Ulchi Freedom Shield."



To ensure the South Korean military is prepared for the exercises, which are the first with the U.S. since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Korea separately launched its four-day Ulchi civil defense drills this week.



Yoon said the military and civil exercises aim to prepare the country for changing patterns of war, which include cyber threats against key facilities, such as supply chains and chip factories.



After being scaled back because of COVID-19, the drills will be the largest since 2017, when Yoon's predecessor attempted to restart talks with Pyongyang.



After the start of preliminary training for the exercises between South Korea and the U.S. last week, North Korea fired two cruise missiles from its west coast.



According to officials in the South Korean capital, Seoul, this year Pyongyang has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests and is ready to conduct its seventh nuclear test at any time.



If North Korea made an effort to denuclearize, Yoon said his government would be willing to provide economic aid, but Pyongyang has rebuffed his offer.



According to the South Korean defense ministry, the U.S. and South Korea will conduct 11 field training programs, including one at brigade-level involving thousands of soldiers.



To better counter North Korea's growing missile threats targeting Seoul, the military will improve the country's missile detection capabilities and push for an early deployment of a new interceptor system, it added.