Sun, 28 Aug 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
78
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
S. Korea, US to conduct first military exercises since Covid

SEOUL, South Korea: As the allies seek to improve their military readiness due to North Korea's ongoing weapons tests, officials ...

Japan expected to reduce Covid rules for travelers

TOKYO, Japan: Japan, which has some of the most stringent pandemic border measures among major economies, said it might lift ...

Israel to keep up pressure on Iran, regardless of new JCPOA

Israel has vowed it will keep up pressure on Iran regardless of whether it strikes a deal with the P+1 ...

Single day record for illegal crossings to UK set this week

LONDON, England: Despite the government's plans to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda, the UK recorded the highest number of migrants ...

Czechs send money to Ukraine as memory of 1968 Russian invasion

PRAGUE, Czech Republic: Czech citizens have been sending exactly 1,968 Czech crowns ($80) to help defend Ukraine against Russia's invasion, ...

Woman gets 34 years in prison for criticizing Saudi government

JEDDAH, Saudi: Saudi women's rights campaigner Salma Al Shehab has been sentenced to 34 years in prison this week for ...

Business

Section
With oil uncertain, Japan says will return to nuclear power

TOKYO, Japan: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said this week that the country will develop next-generation nuclear reactors and restart ...

As foreign currency dwindles, Argentina might restrict imports

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: In an effort to preserve the central bank's dwindling foreign currency reserves, Argentina's government will soon carry ...

U.S. stock markets hit the wall, Nasdaq drops nearly four percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks dived on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signalled higher interest ...

Former Apple engineer pleads guilty to stealing trade secrets

LOS ANGELES, California: Former Apple engineer Xiaolang Zhang pleaded guilty to stealing trade secrets for downloading the plan for a ...

Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz to purchase battery minerals from Canada

OTTAWA, Canada: German carmakers Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz have signed a memorandum of understanding with Canada aimed at securing access to ...

Stocks in Asia have mixed day Friday as traders fret about Fed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's ...

Movie Review

My Little Pony: The Movie