Mon, 29 Aug 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
91
Mostly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
In spite of record breaking demand, Texas avoids summer blackouts

DALLAS, Texas: To cope with record power demand this summer, the electric grid operator of Texas has increased its spending ...

Vietnam journalist gets 9 year prison term for criticizing state

HANOI, Vietnam: A Vietnamese court has upheld a nine-year prison sentence for Pham Doan Trang, journalist and prominent dissident, who ...

Following years of debate, Poland tearing down Soviet WWII monument

WARSAW, Poland: Poland began demolishing a Soviet-era memorial to Red Army soldiers in Brzeg in the southwest of the country ...

S. Korea, US to conduct first military exercises since Covid

SEOUL, South Korea: As the allies seek to improve their military readiness due to North Korea's ongoing weapons tests, officials ...

Japan expected to reduce Covid rules for travelers

TOKYO, Japan: Japan, which has some of the most stringent pandemic border measures among major economies, said it might lift ...

Israel to keep up pressure on Iran, regardless of new JCPOA

Israel has vowed it will keep up pressure on Iran regardless of whether it strikes a deal with the P+1 ...

Business

Section
Housing crisis causing vacation towns to limit short term rentals

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colorado: In the Colorado ski town of Steamboat Springs, motels, once filled with tourists, are now home to ...

India to buy 1 million tons of fertilizer from Saudi Arabia

NEW DELHI, India: In a tweet this week, Indian fertilizers minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Indian cooperative Krishak Bharati Cooperative has ...

Expect to see record high prices for new autos in US, says report

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A report from auto industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive reported that despite rising ...

With oil uncertain, Japan says will return to nuclear power

TOKYO, Japan: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said this week that the country will develop next-generation nuclear reactors and restart ...

As foreign currency dwindles, Argentina might restrict imports

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: In an effort to preserve the central bank's dwindling foreign currency reserves, Argentina's government will soon carry ...

U.S. stock markets hit the wall, Nasdaq drops nearly four percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks dived on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signalled higher interest ...

Movie Review

Arrival