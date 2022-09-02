Fri, 02 Sep 2022

News RELEASES

Fair in Statesville

International

Thailand sees tourism revenue of $11 billion as restrictions ease

BANGKOK, Thailand: As Thailand welcomes back more tourists amidst easing COVID-19 restrictions, the government said this week that it aims ...

Taiwan to receive $1.1 billion military aid from U.S., says reports

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. media is reporting that amidst rising tensions with China, the Biden administration will ask the U.S. Congress ...

Free Covid test program ends in United States

WASHINGTON D.C.: Due to limited supplies due to a lack of congressional funding, beginning 2nd September, free at-home COVID-19 tests ...

Czechs, Poles to protect Slovenia airspace after Russian MiG-era ends

WARSAW, Poland: This weekend, Poland and the Czech Republic signed an agreement aimed at protecting the airspace of Slovakia, which ...

Nearly 1,000 dead in Pakistan monsoons, number could rise

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Pakistani officials have announced that heavy monsoon rains caused flash floods that killed some 1,000 people and injured ...

EMM Hope probe discovers patchy proton aurora formation around Mars

DUBAI, UAE - The Emirates Mars Mission (EMM), the first interplanetary exploration undertaken by an Arab nation, has made the ...

Business

As Singapore recovers from Covid, new 5-year work visa introduced

SINGAPORE: To attract foreign talent to help bolster its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, last week Singapore announced new work ...

Buyers storm U.S. dollar, sending euro, pound, yen crumbling

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. dollar soared on Thursday, breaking through several technical barriers.The benchmark DXY U.S. dollar ...

U.S. stocks end mixed after tug-of-war, Nasdaq Composite slips 31 points

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street traded lower for a fifth day in a row Thursday, before the Dow ...

More tech companies leave Russia, including Ericsson, Nokia

MOSCOW, Russia: More western technology companies, including Ericsson and Nokia, announced plans this week to exit Russia, following Dell's announcement ...

UK residents look towards solar panels amidst surging enemy crisis

LONDON, England: The cost of energy in the UK has driven demand for home solar panels, as just over 3,000 ...

Australia orders Apple, Meta, Microsoft to reveal anti-abuse actions

CANBERRA, Australia: An Australian regulator, the e-Safety Commissioner, has sent letters to Facebook, Apple and Microsoft demanding that they publish ...

Movie Review

