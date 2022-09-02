BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Incomplete statistics showed that from the end of World War II to 2001, among the 248 armed conflicts that occurred in 153 regions of the world, 201 were initiated by the United States.

Let's take a brief look at the wars waged, directly or indirectly, by the United States after World War II.

The Korean War

◆ Overview -- In 1950, the United States gathered more than a dozen countries to form the so-called "United Nations Army" to intervene in a civil war between the North and the South of the Korean Peninsula. The war came to a stop in July 1953 when the Korean Armistice Agreement was reached. The Korean Demilitarized Zone was established as a result of the agreement.

◆ Losses -- More than 3 million civilians were killed and about 3 million people became refugees during the war. According to statistics from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the war destroyed about 8,700 factories, 5,000 schools, 1,000 hospitals, and 600,000 households, with 2 million children displaced.

During the war, the U.S. military secretly carried out a germ warfare in the northern region of the DPRK and parts of northeastern China, spreading by planes large numbers of insects, mice, rabbits and other vectors with bacteria that could cause plague, cholera and typhoid.

◆ Voices -- Omar Bradley, then Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called what happened in Korea "the wrong war, at the wrong place, at the wrong time, and with the wrong enemy."

The Vietnam War



◆ Overview -- The Vietnam war lasted from 1955 to 1975. During the War, the United States supported the South Vietnamese side, sending it money, supplies, and military advisers. On May 14, 1961, the U.S. Special Operations Forces invaded the South Vietnam. A peace treaty was signed in January 1973 between the United States and Vietnam's warring parties, leading to a full withdrawal of U.S. forces.



◆ Losses -- The war has caused as many as 2 million civilian deaths and rendered over 3 million people displaced. It is estimated that at least 350,000 tonnes of unexploded mines and bombs have been left by the U.S. military in Vietnam, and these mines and bombs are still explosive, which will take 300 years to be cleaned out.

In March 1968, a company of U.S. soldiers invaded the Vietnamese hamlet of My Lai and killed some 500 unarmed civilians, including seniors, women and children. The Los Angeles Times revealed in 2006 that there were another 320 alleged incidents that had been substantiated by army investigators.

◆ Voices -- During a ceremony at the Vietnam War Memorial in downtown Washington in 2012, then U.S. President Barack Obama reflected the "hard lessons" of the Vietnam war, calling it "one of the most painful chapters in our history."