Wed, 07 Sep 2022

News RELEASES

International

US, Japan, S. Korea agree to harsh response to N. Korea nuclear test

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's Yonhap news agency has reported that the U.S. and Japan have agreed there will be ...

Enormous toxic algae fish kill washes up in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Dead fish, including striped bass, bat rays and other species, have been washing up on the shores ...

UK port workers to go on strike from 19th September

LONDON, England: The Unite union has announced that more than 560 dockworkers at the Port of Liverpool, one of the ...

US-Japan pledge to develop new, safer nuclear power

TOKYO, Japan: The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, while meeting in Japan, said that both countries will find ...

Liz Trussas on verge of becoming Britain's new prime minister

LONDON, UK - Britain's Conservative Party has voted to install Foreign Secretary Liz Trussas as the leader of the Conservative ...

As Covid cases rise in Hong Kong, strict restrictions return

HONG KONG: Some 10,586 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Hong Kong on September 1, triggering fears that the authorities ...

Business

Singapore investors raise $51 million for Indian Skyroot rocket

NEW DELHI, India: In a funding round led by Singapore sovereign investor GIC, Indian rocket startup Skyroot Aerospace has raised ...

U.S. stocks in retreat after long Labor Day weekend, greenback surges

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were volatile on Tuesday as investors and traders returned to their desks after ...

US CVS pharmacies expected to purchase Signify home health care

WOONSOCKET, Rhode Island: Drugstore chain owner CVS Health is close to clinching a deal to buy home-healthcare company Signify Health ...

August job growth strong, unemployment also rises

WASHINGTON D.C.: A Labor Department employment report released last week showed that in August, U.S. employers hired more workers than ...

Asian stocks see buyers and sellers meeting their match

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were evenly balanced on Tuesday with buyers and sellers across the region each ...

Indonesia raises cost of popular fuel to 67 cents per litre, up 30%

JAKARTA, Indonesia: President Joko Widodo increased some fuel prices by 30 percent this week to curb growing government spending on ...

Movie Review

The Hunt for Red October (4K UHD)
Hunt for Red October