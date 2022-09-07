Wed, 07 Sep 2022

International

US, Japan, S. Korea agree to harsh response to N. Korea nuclear test

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's Yonhap news agency has reported that the U.S. and Japan have agreed there will be ...

Enormous toxic algae fish kill washes up in San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Dead fish, including striped bass, bat rays and other species, have been washing up on the shores ...

UK port workers to go on strike from 19th September

LONDON, England: The Unite union has announced that more than 560 dockworkers at the Port of Liverpool, one of the ...

US-Japan pledge to develop new, safer nuclear power

TOKYO, Japan: The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, while meeting in Japan, said that both countries will find ...

Liz Trussas on verge of becoming Britain's new prime minister

LONDON, UK - Britain's Conservative Party has voted to install Foreign Secretary Liz Trussas as the leader of the Conservative ...

As Covid cases rise in Hong Kong, strict restrictions return

HONG KONG: Some 10,586 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Hong Kong on September 1, triggering fears that the authorities ...

Business

Stocks and bonds get crushed on Asian markets, dollar surges

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks and bonds continued to get crushed on Asian markets Wednesday as the U.S. dollar continued ...

Italy to spend 100 billion euros as energy imports double

ROME, Italy: Italy's economy minister, Daniele Franco, said this week that the country's net energy import costs will more than ...

Singapore investors raise $51 million for Indian Skyroot rocket

NEW DELHI, India: In a funding round led by Singapore sovereign investor GIC, Indian rocket startup Skyroot Aerospace has raised ...

U.S. stocks in retreat after long Labor Day weekend, greenback surges

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were volatile on Tuesday as investors and traders returned to their desks after ...

US CVS pharmacies expected to purchase Signify home health care

WOONSOCKET, Rhode Island: Drugstore chain owner CVS Health is close to clinching a deal to buy home-healthcare company Signify Health ...

August job growth strong, unemployment also rises

WASHINGTON D.C.: A Labor Department employment report released last week showed that in August, U.S. employers hired more workers than ...

Movie Review

Symbiopsychotaxiplasm Take One